11m ago

add bookmark

Head of Credit Suisse resigns over Covid rules breach

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The logo of Swiss banking group Credit Suisse is pictured on November 11, 2018 in Geneva
The logo of Swiss banking group Credit Suisse is pictured on November 11, 2018 in Geneva
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

The head of Credit Suisse has resigned less than a year after taking the reins of the scandal-hit bank following reports that he had broken Covid quarantine rules.

Antonio Horta-Osorio's resignation was effective immediately following an investigation commissioned by the board, Switzerland's second-largest bank said in a statement overnight.

Board of directors member Axel Lehmann was appointed to take his place.

"I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally," Horta-Osorio said in the statement.

"I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time."

The Portuguese banker came under fire in December after media reports that he had breached Swiss quarantine rules during a trip.

The resignation adds to the woes of the Swiss banking giant, which was rocked by its links to the multi-billion-dollar meltdowns at financial firms Greensill and Archegos last year.

Horta-Osorio, who built a solid reputation in having turned around British bank Lloyds, had pledged to tackle risk at Credit Suisse.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
15.37
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.56
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,821.80
+0.2%
Silver
23.05
+0.4%
Palladium
1,892.87
+0.5%
Platinum
978.02
+0.4%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,543
+0.1%
All Share
75,266
+0.1%
Resource 10
74,525
+0.1%
Industrial 25
94,494
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,576
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo