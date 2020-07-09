2h ago

add bookmark

Insurers can't use lockdown as excuse to reject claims, says regulator

Londiwe Buthelezi
The FSCA says businesses interrupted by the lockdown have valid claims.
The FSCA says businesses interrupted by the lockdown have valid claims.
Getty Images
  • Financial Sector Conduct Authority says if a policyholder has a policy that covers infectious disease and can prove that they suffered a loss because of measures taken to prevent the spread of such a disease, including the lockdown, they have a valid claim.
  • Many insurers, on the other hand, argue that a lockdown is not a trigger for business interruption claims.
  • The FCSA says it may issue specific directives to non-compliant insurers.

The financial services regulator has said some insurers are deliberately avoiding paying business interruption claims where no grounds exist to do so.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said on Thursday that "the National Lockdown cannot be used by any insurer as grounds to reject a claim".

"Such conduct goes against the principles of treating customers fairly and breaks down confidence and trust in the insurance sector. The FSCA has communicated this view to insurers and will take action against those that do not treat their customers fairly," it said.

The regulator added that it may issue specific directives to insurers who seem to be non-compliant.

The FSCA has always taken insurers to task about treating their customers fairly by not giving them the runaround when they claim. But the last communication that it sent to the industry on 19 June seemed to accept insurers' argument then that the lockdown is not covered by most business interruption policies. In that communication, the FSCA said it was "of the firm view that the national lockdown was not intended and cannot reasonably be interpreted to be a trigger" for business insurance claims.

But on Thursday, the regulator said that in communication, it had also made clear that policyholders can claim in instances where they can show that they have satisfied the requirements of their specific policy, whether this was before, during or after the lockdown.

"In other words, the national lockdown cannot be used by any insurer as a ground to reject a claim. If a policyholder has a [business interruption] policy with a radius clause and such policyholder can prove that it suffered a loss, for example, less bookings, cancellations of bookings and so forth as a result of the contagious/infectious disease in the area specified in the radius clause, and its business was interrupted or interfered with as a result of measures taken as a consequence of the contagious/infectious disease, including the national lockdown, then the policyholder has a valid claim," wrote the FSCA in a statement.

It added that Covid-19 started spreading in the country before SA went on lockdown.

The regulator's statement pulls apart the defence of some of the country's large insurers, who say that even if they cover contagious diseases, the lockdown a direct cause of their clients' losses and not a peril covered by their policies.

Specialist public loss adjustment, Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) said the FSCA's statement has provided much needed clarity and is a step in the right direction.

"ICA believes that the insurers should not act contrary to their controlling authorities' directives. To do so would increase the public's already poor impression of those insurers not paying these claims," said ICA CEO, Ryan Woolley. 

Related Links
Covid-19 is not a 'notifiable disease' in our policies, says Santam in court papers
Court rules against insurer in Covid-19 claim case - but does it set a precedent?
Covid-19 rejected claims groups to take more insurers to court
Read more on:
fscasantambusiness interruption insurancecovid-19 insurance claims
ZAR/USD
16.82
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+0.55)
ZAR/EUR
19.01
(+0.95)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.42)
Gold
1803.10
(-0.26)
Silver
18.63
(-0.16)
Platinum
835.00
(-1.47)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1937.00
(+1.75)
All Share
55787.90
(-0.15)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1871 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2452 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3649 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2628 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo