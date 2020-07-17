1h ago

add bookmark

It's now easier for SA customers to take legal action against banks

(iStock)
(iStock)

Some of SA's biggest banks have agreed to remove clauses that precluded their conveyancing firms from representing said banks' clients in legal action brought against them, the Competition Commission said on Friday.

Additionally, steps have been taken to remove restrictive clauses that could potentially have excluded smaller firms from the market.

Standard Bank, Investec, FNB and Nedbank have all agreed to amend their standard agreements with conveyancing firms after two years of engagements, the antitrust body said. This was in response to concerns the Commission raised over the relationship between banks and conveyancers, which surfaced after a customer named Michael Monthe filed a complaint against Standard Bank in 2018.

Monthe had stated in his complaint that he had approached several law firms in a bid to institute action against Standard Bank, but alleged that the law firms he approached had been unable to take his case on the basis that they were on the bank's panel of conveyancers and representing him have been in conflict with their Service Level Agreements (contracts) with the bank.

The Commission said it found that similar, restrictive service contracts existed at other banks, namely Investec, FNB and Nedbank.

"Following the engagements between the Commission, Standard Bank, Investec, FNB and Nedbank, it was agreed that contractual clauses that prevented law firms appointed to provide conveyancing services from acting against the banks on any matter should be removed," it said.

The Commission addressed three key issues, the first being conflict of interest provisions in the contracts between banks and conveyancers.

"The problem with such clauses is that consumers would have limited choices of law firms in matters involving banks, especially if they are broad and not only limited to conveyancing matters," it said.

Standard Bank, FNB, Investec and Nedbank have all amended the conflict of interest clauses in their service level agreements.

The second issue related to the duration of the contracts between banks and conveyancers, which has been reviewed; and the third was the fact that some banks required minimum investment amounts as criteria in the attorneys' performance scorecards.

"The investment criteria can be a barrier to entry for small conveyancing firms seeking to enter this market, particularly if they do not have the requisite trading history or financial capital," the Commission said.

All four banks have committed to either removing the investment criteria for small firms or entirely exempt members of the Black Conveyancers Association (BCA) from their investment requirement.

Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe

Related Links
Major interest rate relief hasn't stopped SA households tightening their belts - Reserve Bank
OPINION | Emerging markets will pay the price for central bank policies in the West
OPINION | Steinhoff, African Bank: Who can hold directors accountable?
Read more on:
competition commissionbanksconveyancing
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2245 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2845 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4307 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3083 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo