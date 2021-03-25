JUST IN | Magda Wierzycka to step down as joint CEO of Sygnia

Magda Wierzycka is set to step down as the joint chief executive officer of Sygnia at the end of May, the company has said.

In an update to shareholders, the asset management group said that Wierzycka, who co-founded and lead the company since 2006, will continue to play a key role in shaping its strategic direction.

David Hufton, who shares the joint CEO role with her, will become the group's sole CEO when Wierzycka steps down. Hufton was appointed the group's joint head in April last year.

"The board of directors wishes to thank Ms Wierzycka for her dedication and devotion to the company she co-founded in 2006," it said. "The board is also confident that Mr Hufton and the current management team is well positioned to steer Sygnia into its next chapter."

Sygnia said that Wierzycka "and her associates" will retain their majority shareholding.