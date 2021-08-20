'Kite-flying' of controversial state pension plan highlights deep divisions in ANC

National Treasury says the Social Security and Retirement Reform Green Paper has not been sent to Cabinet yet.

That means it is not an official government document.

Economists say this is the kind of kite-flying is done to appease the populist faction of the ANC.

The Department of Social Development's Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform Green Paper, which was gazetted on Wednesday, has caused a lot of uproar and panic. Two days later, National Treasury clarified to Fin24 that it was not the official position of government, as it had not been submitted to Cabinet "as yet".



Instead, Treasury pointed out that it remains a "very soft proposal" at this stage, reflecting the aspirations of some stakeholders who were consulted over almost two decades.

However, business and labour leaders publicly criticised key proposals of the Green Paper this week, and there was a huge outcry among taxpayers who balked against measures which would require them to contribute to a state-managed retirement fund.

Government will need to take into account public comment and assess the proposals' impact on the fiscal framework and the tax system. The deadline for feedback is December this year.



The suggestion of a 12% contribution into a state-managed retirement fund will require extensive consultations with retirement funds and their current members.

Treasury added that when there is an official government policy, only the minister of finance has the Constitutional power to make tax-related amendments. Furthermore, if and when the Green Paper is submitted to Cabinet, it doesn't mean that all proposals will be accepted. And even if some proposals are accepted, it may take many years before they can be implemented.

Another battleground of ANC factions?

While Treasury's clarification may help calm the panic among retirement fund members, this debacle has spotlighted how fragmented the SA government's approach to constructing economic policies is.

"I think it speaks to the divides within government and the ideological divides, where the Treasury is seen by many within the [governing] party as being neoliberal and following the lines of what the IMF and investors want to hear," said Azar Jammine, director and chief economist at Econometrix.

Jammine said the green paper reflects the position of the populist faction of the ANC, which is testing boundaries on how far it can push for things that are "fundamentally unaffordable". This faction has the backing of supporters of so-called "radical economic transformation".

"Also, what it does show is a lack of leadership within government to coordinate these kinds of these disparate types of views on the way the economy should be run," said Jammine.



A long track record of flying kites

Jammie pointed out that the governing party has gazetted several policies that spiked investor anxiety, disrupted capital markets and confidence in many sectors without first interrogating them. Land expropriation without compensation, the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank, prescribed assets and the National Health Insurance scheme are all policies that have damaged investor confidence in recent years.

Jammine hopes the new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be the voice of reason. "A lot of these ideas never actually come to fruition ... Again, I think these are grand ideas that are put in place to appease the populist ideological factions within the ruling party," said Jammine.

Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQbusiness, said it government often presents these kinds of proposals, without providing empirical evidence on how spending or redirecting monies will change things.

"There's got to be empirical evidence that if you do this, you expect this kind of outcomes. One of the things that have come out from the Standing Committee on Appropriations is around exactly that. Our budget appropriations process has failed to put a layer of impact assessment," he said.

Skenjana added that given SA's limited financial resources, it needs to put more effort towards reviewing what will give the country the biggest bang for its buck.

Legislative process

The fact that the Department of Social Development could gazette the Green Paper, without Cabinet's approval and proper consultation, also rang alarm bells.

Skenjana said the legislative process is clearly defined in terms of what the consultation process needs to look like before any organ of the state gazettes a Green Paper.

"There is certainly no excuse for something impactful as this to not go to the right consultation processes. That said, we definitely need to take this opportunity to also look at how do we improve the legislative process, how do we improve the political process," he said.

Skenjana said it was time the government looks at using digital capabilities to improve the legislative processes, from people reading the proposals to opening public discussion.

