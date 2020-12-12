56m ago

add bookmark

More than 600 jobs to be saved by Sanlam Investments' Covid-19 impact fund

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sanlam Investments announced that three small businesses are among the first beneficiaries of its SME Debt Fund. (iStock)
Sanlam Investments announced that three small businesses are among the first beneficiaries of its SME Debt Fund. (iStock)
  • Sanlam Investments' SME Debt Fund has committed to provide R110 million in debt relief capital to three South African businesses.
  • This could preserve 630 jobs and create a further 356 jobs, Sanlam Investments said in a statement.
  • The debt relief capital is part of an impact fund initiative that it Sanlam launched earlier this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) are set to benefit from R110 million in debt relief capital, provided through Sanlam Investments' SME Debt Fund.

The financial services provider issued a statement earlier this week in which it indicated that it expected as many as 630 jobs to be preserved and a further 356 to be created from the latest commitment.

This debt relief capital is part of an impact fund initiative launched by Sanlam Investments, a subsidiary of Sanlam, earlier this year to support businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative is targeted at companies which have viable and sustainable business models, but which require funding due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on their operations. It comprises three impact funds – the SME Debt Fund, the Mid-Market Private Equity Fund and the Corporate Debt Fund. Sanlam provided seed capital of R2.25 billion, with the hope that a further R4.75 billion would be raised.

The SME Debt Fund is specifically targeting to raise R1 billion at least. Its first round of investments commitments, which closed on 1 September, secured R250 million. A further R100 million was raised at the second close on 30 November, Sanlam said in the statement.

"Our hope remains that other institutions and retirement funds will commit capital to the three funds so we can have an even greater impact," said Sanlam Investments' head of alternatives, Mervyn Shanmugam.

Mettle Administrative Services - which for the past 15 years has been providing working capital finance, mainly to panel beaters - and Retail Capital -  which offers merchant cash-advance lending to SMEs in retail and hospitality industries – were two of the first beneficiaries.

Black-owned specialist retailer Oilstar is the third beneficiary and the funding is expected to provide job security to 630 current employees, mainly from low-income households, Sanlam said.

"Oilstar expects to open two further sites in 2021, which will lead to the creation of further onsite jobs as well as indirect employment through its range of service providers," the statement read.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
50 major companies clamp down on late payments bankrupting small businesses
If an Oscar nominee can't access funding, what hope for SA's other small businesses?
OPINION | Bribery and corruption: The other threat that could destroy SA's small businesses
Read more on:
sanlam investmentssmesdebtcovid-19businesses
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.90)
Gold
1839.26
(+0.01)
Silver
23.94
(+0.03)
Platinum
1011.51
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
49.93
(-0.56)
Palladium
2310.48
(+0.58)
All Share
59412.61
(+0.22)
Top 40
54458.61
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11751.04
(+2.03)
Industrial 25
79659.55
(+0.55)
Resource 10
56663.95
(-0.97)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 428 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1038 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo