Old Mutual records R6.8bn in excess Covid-19 death claims - but it still doubled profits

Old Mutual recorded R6.8 billion in excess Covid-19 death claims in 2021.



Its life insurance operations in South Africa paid R21 billion in claims, and R13 billion of that related to Covid-19 death claims in the SA retail business.

The insurer topped up its Covid-19 provisions by another R2.2 billion in the second half of last year.

Despite paying R6.8 billion in excess death claims, Old Mutual more than doubled its adjusted headline earnings in 2021.



Thanks to more policy sales, higher shareholder investment returns and the value of new business jumping 109%, the green insurer recorded adjusted headline earnings of R5.4 billion compared to R2.48 billion in 2020. Profits from operations also more than doubled to R4.4 billion.

Sales in Old Mutual's second-biggest business, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, exceeded 2019 levels. This helped the unit achieve a R448 million profit from operations despite using R2.9 billion in its Covid-19 provisions to cover pandemic-related claims.

More Covid-19 provisions

Old Mutual paid R21 billion in claims in SA in 2021. Its retail business alone paid out R13 billion in Covid-19 death claims.

Luckily, the group had R5.3 billion in pandemic provisions which it used towards paying those claims, which helped partially offset the negative impact on its profits.

The insurer said the Personal Finance and Corporate businesses were severely impacted by the third wave.

Old Mutual has now raised another R2.2 billion in Covid-19 provisions in the second half of 2021 and now has R2.9 billion in the kitty to cover future Covid-19 death claims.

"There remains uncertainty around the pace of vaccination rollouts across most of our markets, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and the changes in expected immunity. However, we continue to closely monitor our mortality claims experience," said Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson.

But these provisions are based on the most recent death claims experience. They assume that there will be no break-out variants that bypass immunity in the future. Old Mutual also assumed that each future wave would contribute less to excess deaths because of the continued rollout of vaccines and increased immunity from past infections.

"To the extent that a break out variant occurs that bypasses immunity provided by vaccines and prior infection, it would result in a negative impact on earnings and future provisioning," warned Old Mutual in the results booklet.

