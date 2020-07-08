25m ago

add bookmark

SA forex broker has bank accounts frozen, regulator files urgent liquidation application

Marelise van der Merwe
  • The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has filed an urgent application with the High Court to liquidate South African-based JP Markets.
  • The company's bank accounts have been frozen and an investigation is ongoing. 
  • JP Markets describes itself on its website as a "global Forex powerhouse" and "Africa's biggest forex broker" and has over 41 000 Facebook followers as well as a number of apparent industry accolades.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has filed an urgent application with the High Court to liquidate South African-based forex broker JP Markets amid an ongoing investigation.

According to a statement from the regulator on Wednesday, JP Markets has also had its bank accounts frozen. This follows the company's licence being provisionally suspended in June.

The regulator warned clients that no activity would be possible from the company's bank accounts for a fixed period.

"This means that JP Markets will no longer be able to operate on these [bank] accounts and they will remain frozen for a specific duration in terms of legislative parameters," the FSCA said.

According to the regulator, JP Markets "contravened financial sector laws, including but not limited to running an unlicensed over-the-counter derivatives provider (ODP) business".

Over-the-counter derivatives are securities usually traded directly through a dealer network, rather than being listed on a central exchange. This means that the parties to the transaction can be exposed to a higher risk.

Risk to clients

The company's licence was suspended due to "reasonable belief that substantial prejudice to clients or the general public" could occur if JP Markets continued to deliver financial services, the FSCA said.

It warned the public that derivatives-platform trading is high-risk and suitable only for investors with "the required knowledge, skills and experience".

"The public should carefully consider whether trading in such financial instruments is suitable for them," it said.

In June, JP Markets appeared to have taken issue with the suspension. A petition against the sanction – which is no longer available to view – was posted on its social media at the time.

On the company's website, a licence issued by the Financial Services Board, the FSCA's predecessor, is dated effective from 2016.

'Forex powerhouse'

The company describes itself on its website as a "global Forex powerhouse" and "Africa's biggest forex broker", and features multiple glowing testimonials from clients as well as a number of industry accolades.

It has over 41 000 followers on its Facebook page.

"One complaint many people have about brokers is that they trade against their clients. Our clients face no such issues," its profile reads.

An emailed query to JP Markets did not immediately receive a reply. However, an automated response from the company described it as "licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Board, South Africa".

The reply included a disclaimer that "You may sustain a loss of some or all of your invested capital, therefore, you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin."

Should a detailed response from JP Markets be received, this story will be updated.

Related Links
Financial services company loses licence, fined R3m for marketing high-risk shares to pensioners
Regulator suspends operating licence of Ecsponent Financial Services
Forex trading during lockdown: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regulator warns
Read more on:
jp marketsfscaotc derivativesforex
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+1.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.24
(+0.56)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.78)
Gold
1809.79
(+0.87)
Silver
18.68
(+2.42)
Platinum
846.00
(+1.19)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.43)
All Share
55870.69
(+1.13)
Top 40
51558.75
(+1.25)
Financial 15
10275.29
(+1.87)
Industrial 25
77503.35
(+0.84)
Resource 10
52793.47
(+1.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1780 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2336 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3488 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2510 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo