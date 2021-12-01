24m ago

JUST IN | Santam appoints new CEO

accreditation
Tava Madzinga.
Photo: Santam

Tava Madzinga has been appointed as the new CEO of Santam, and will succeed Lize Lambrechts in the position from 1 July.

Madzinga joins Santam from Britam Holdings, a diversified investment business listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, where he was the group managing director.

A qualified actuary, he worked at Old Mutual for 16 years. He then joined Swiss Re for four years, initially as chief executive for the Middle East and Africa and later chief executive for the UK and Ireland, based in London.

Lambrechts will remain on as CEO until 30 June 2022. She was appointed in 2015.

Madzinga was born in Zimbabwe and studied at the University of Cape Town.

Santam's share price was down almost 1% in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

