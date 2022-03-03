40m ago

add bookmark

Santam shareholders get windfall - despite record R24.5 billion paid in claims

accreditation
Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Santam paid R24.5 billion claims in 2021. But only R3.2 billion of that was for the business interruption claims related to the lockdown. Photo: Estate Living
Santam paid R24.5 billion claims in 2021. But only R3.2 billion of that was for the business interruption claims related to the lockdown. Photo: Estate Living
  • Santam declared a special dividend for the past year. 
  • It paid the highest amount of claims in its history in 2021, but only R3.2 billion of the R24.5 billion went towards business interruption claims related to the lockdown.
  • Most of the money went towards catastrophe claims from large-scale fires and floods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Santam paid R24.5 billion in claims in 2021, the highest in its 104-year history.

The Sanlam-owned insurer said this was not even driven by the business interruption claims that it fought all the way to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) - only to lose.

Only R3.2 billion went towards paying business interruption claims related to lockdown, including the R1 billion in relief payments that the insurer paid to clients in August 2020. Santam is still finalising many of the claims.

Instead, catastrophe claims from large-scale fires, weather events that significantly affected agriculture, as well as floods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal drove the historic increase in claims. At the same time, claims on the motor book and personal lines - which were lower during lockdown - returned closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Santam also facilitated the payment of R1.1 billion in claims related to the July unrest. The state-owned insurer Sasria will reimburse the insurer for that amount.

Santam said the SCA judgment gave it the legal clarity it needed on how long it should provide cover for the client's losses. 

So, it has reviewed its provisions for business interruption claims at year-end and has set aside R450 million. This is much lower than Santam initially thought it would be - as its reinsurers are picking up a bigger share of the tab.

In December 2020, the insurer made a R3 billion financial provision for these business interruption claims.

"The reduction is mainly due to the actual claims experience to date being lower compared to initial estimates and positive feedback from Santam's reinsurance panel on its catastrophe reinsurance claim. However, there is still uncertainty about the ultimate exposure, which will only be eliminated once the process has been finalised," wrote the company in the results announcement.

Thanks to this decline in lockdown claims provision, increased investment income, growth in written premiums, and improvement in the group's underwriting margin from 2.5% to 8%, Santam's headline earnings per share increased to R24.95 per share from R9.05 per share in 2020.

Santam declared a final dividend of 790 cents per share and a special dividend of 800 cents per share. The insurer paid no dividends in 2020.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santamlockdown claimsinsurance claimsbusiness interruption insurance
Rand - Dollar
15.34
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.52
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,929.92
+0.1%
Silver
25.31
+0.0%
Palladium
2,751.50
+2.6%
Platinum
1,090.50
+1.4%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
71,439
+0.5%
All Share
77,922
+0.5%
Resource 10
89,842
+1.8%
Industrial 25
84,966
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,213
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't...

19 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't afford it anymore
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo