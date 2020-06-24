41m ago

add bookmark

Standard Bank faces protest over plans to fund oil pipeline

Antony Sguazzin
Environmental activists are objecting to Standard Bank's funding of fossil fuel projects. Photo: iStock
Environmental activists are objecting to Standard Bank's funding of fossil fuel projects. Photo: iStock

Standard Bank Group Ltd., which is Africa’s biggest bank by assets, faces opposition from environmental activists to its plan to fund an oil pipeline in East Africa. International group of climate activists that opposes the use of fossil fuels, 350.org will on Thursday hand over a petition signed by more than 20 000 people to the bank’s headquarters in Johannesburg, according to a statement.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline is "set to traverse Uganda and Tanzania, causing potentially irreversible damage to farmlands and wetlands," 350.org said in the statement. Thirty million people in six nations will be affected, it said.

Uganda discovered commercially viable oil deposits in 2006 and plans to start production in 2023-24. Total SA and Cnooc Ltd. of China own fields in the country.

"Standard Bank is committed to doing business the right way," the bank said in a response to questions. "We support responsible investment through assessing and managing our environmental, social and governance risks."

The funding of fossil fuels is also expected to take centre stage at Standard Bank's AGM which is set to take place on Friday, 26 June. According to shareholder activist group, Just Share, it and 14 other climate justice NGOs want shareholders to vote against the election of five of Standard Bank board directors who have ties with coal, oil and gas companies including Sasol, BP Southern Africa, South32 and Engen. 

Just Share said seven of Standard Bank's board members have ties to the fossil fuel industry. But the five that the organisation wants to step down, which include deputy chairman and former CEO of the Standard bank Group, Jacko Maree drew the ire of climate justice and environmental NGOs because they are currently serving in boards of companies producing coal, oil and other fossil fuels.

With additional reporting from Londiwe Buthelezi

Related Links
Nedbank offers climate resolutions in first for South Africa
Air pollution costs R118bn a day, says NGO
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.60
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.57
(-0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.58)
Gold
1761.14
(-0.39)
Silver
17.49
(-2.67)
Platinum
802.01
(-2.98)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1854.54
(-3.26)
All Share
54447.73
(-1.85)
Top 40
50193.80
(-1.95)
Financial 15
10123.91
(-0.97)
Industrial 25
76118.05
(-1.80)
Resource 10
50674.93
(-2.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1234 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1662 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2411 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1793 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo