WATCH | Barclays in probe over spying allegations

- Tim Cook hits billionaire status with Apple nearing $2 trillion
- De Ruyter | We might not get all the R3.8bn back, but we have a strong case
- Meet 'Putin's No.1 enemy' who took down the Guptas in the US - and was inspired by Steve Biko
- Covid-19 travel restrictions devastate Africa's tourism
- Brand SA says ex-CEO's graft claims have been handed over to authorities
- Khawe on VBS duo refusing to resign: Do they care more about positions than damage done to ANC?
- Cogta MEC does about-turn, denies he intended to dissolve Nelson Mandela Bay council
- Lessons for SA from Sunday afternoon rugby in NZ?
- Estate attorneys raise alarm over access to Cape Town Master's Office during lockdown
- OPINION | It's time for the alcohol industry to be the responsible one
ZAR/USD
17.54
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
22.94
(+0.86)
ZAR/EUR
20.64
(+0.64)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.84)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.37)
Gold
1942.49
(-4.23)
Silver
27.03
(-6.98)
Platinum
959.00
(-2.53)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2124.00
(-4.68)
All Share
57168.24
(+0.72)
Top 40
52831.61
(+0.76)
Financial 15
10215.75
(+3.21)
Industrial 25
75524.64
(+1.14)
Resource 10
58677.82
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
