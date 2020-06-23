55m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ex-CEO of Germany's scandal-hit Wirecard arrested in case over missing billions

Related Links
Billions missing as payments provider Wirecard collapses in 'horrifying' fraud scandal
Zoom sued for fraud over privacy, security flaws
WATCH: US charges Huawei with racketeering
Read more on:
wirecardfraudcompanies
ZAR/USD
17.22
(+0.15)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(+0.54)
ZAR/EUR
19.46
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.42)
Gold
1756.19
(+0.08)
Silver
17.82
(+0.24)
Platinum
833.00
(+1.15)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1925.00
(-0.79)
All Share
55419.10
(+2.19)
Top 40
51131.66
(+2.51)
Financial 15
10294.02
(+0.25)
Industrial 25
77662.36
(+2.58)
Resource 10
51460.50
(+3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1140 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1532 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2227 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1635 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo