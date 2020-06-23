WATCH | Ex-CEO of Germany's scandal-hit Wirecard arrested in case over missing billions

- Edcon creditors approve business rescue plan
- Billions missing as payments provider Wirecard collapses in 'horrifying' fraud scandal
- Govt says it has received proposals for new national airline
- Mboweni's adjustment budget will be the 'most significant in recent history', says DA
- South African jobless rate swells to worst level in 10 years
- SAA rescue plan hinges on the vote of these four banks
- Will Mboweni's emergency budget be a rejig of public finances, or an 'audacious' stimulus plan?
- Khaya Sithole | Mboweni is heading for the austerity guillotine
- Kganyago warns: Full-blown quantitative easing could bankrupt SA Reserve Bank
- Banks' repayment holidays are expiring soon - but what about those who need an extension?
ZAR/USD
17.22
(+0.15)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(+0.54)
ZAR/EUR
19.46
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.42)
Gold
1756.19
(+0.08)
Silver
17.82
(+0.24)
Platinum
833.00
(+1.15)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1925.00
(-0.79)
All Share
55419.10
(+2.19)
Top 40
51131.66
(+2.51)
Financial 15
10294.02
(+0.25)
Industrial 25
77662.36
(+2.58)
Resource 10
51460.50
(+3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1140 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1532 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2227 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1635 votes
