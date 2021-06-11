1h ago

WesBank continues to be hit by major outage due to hardware glitch

accreditation
Anathi Madubela
WesBank said it is experiencing technical difficulties that have affected debit orders, customer service, and response times.
Facebook/Wesbank

WesBank clients and partners continue to be affected by a major outage which affected transactions and other systems. But the bank says there has been "steady" progress in resolving " hardware" problems. 

The company announced earlier this week that it was hit by "technical difficulties" affecting multiple systems.

WesBank said the technical difficulties affected debit orders, customer service, and response times.

The technical issues are as a result of "hardware failures", WesBank said. 

It is now the fourth day that the system has been offline and WesBank apologised to customers, as well as dealers and its other partners.

"Our IT teams continue to work around the clock to restore the services affected by the outage," said Ghana Msibi, WesBank executive head of the motor division, in a statement.

In a report published by MyBroadband, WesBank denied that the company was hit by a ransomware attack, which is a kind of virus that shuts down systems until a company agrees to pay a ransom fee.

Read more on:
wesbankoutagecompanies
Company Snapshot
