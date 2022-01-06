Zondo wants probe into Nedbank's conduct - but bank denies wrongdoing

Nedbank has denied any wrongdoing after the State Capture Inquiry recommended that authorities investigate the bank and its employees for their alleged role in a "corrupt" contract.

Both Nedbank and Standard Bank had separate interest rate swap contracts with Airports Company SA, which were negotiated via Gupta-linked Regiments, which ended up pocketing millions

The commission said there is no evidence that Nedbank ever sought proof from ACSA that it had authorised a dubious arrangement with Regiments at the centre.

Nedbank has denied any wrongdoing after the state capture inquiry recommended that authorities investigate the bank and its employees for their alleged role in a "corrupt" contract involving Airports Company SA (Acsa) and the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

Netbank and Standard Bank both had separate interest rate swap contracts with Acsa, which were negotiated via Regiments. Regiments pocketed millions in providing transaction advisory services to ACSA for the contracts, which came with kickbacks to its then ACSA treasurer and later SAA treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

"The ACSA interest swap contracts with Nedbank and Standard Bank were procured through the corrupt involvement of Regiments Capital, Mr Ramosebudi, [Regiments executives] Mr [Eric] Wood and Mr Niven Pillay," the commission found in the first part of its report.

It said while Regiments was appointed with a specific fee, and in "collusion" with Ramosebudi, it "arranged to extract more than an additional R50 million at the expense of ACSA."

While both banks were involved, with the commission finding that Acsa and the Asset Forfeiture Unit should recover monies from them – the inquiry specifically focused on Nedbank, and its alleged corrupt activity in the contracts, characterising its behaviour as "disturbing".

It recommended that law enforcement agencies investigate the role of Mario Visnenza and Moss Brickman - two Nedbank dealers involved in the contracts - as well as Nedbank itself with a view to “prosecuting Mr Brickman, Mr Visnenza and/or Nedbank on charges under section 6(b)(ii) of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004 if the investigation reveals that such prosecution is warranted.”

Aside from money involved in the actual interest rate swaps, it recommended that the AFU recover Nedbank’s profits under the R1.5 billion contract , unless the bank "has a valid defence to such recovery claims".

Nedbank told Fin24 on Thursday that it was currently conducting "a comprehensive review of its findings and recommendations," but it noted the report’s "concerns" relating to the transaction.

"Based on our initial review, no adverse findings have been made against Nedbank in terms of the first part of the report," it said.

"We remain of the view, as previously stated, that there has been no wrong-doing on the part of Nedbank in relation to these transactions. We will continue to fully cooperate with any further investigation undertaken by the appropriate authorities in this regard."

The report said Visnenza and Brickman appeared to have had an arrangement with Wood "in terms of which the Regiments Capital ‘fee’ which was to be repaid by ACSA over the life of the transaction would be matched by an equivalent amount to be paid to Nedbank by ACSA".

Visnenza told Wood in an email that: "We leave it to you to include a margin for us to share on the usual 50/50 agreement".

This meant that Nedbank’s arrangement with Regiments was one in which Regiments, acting on behalf of ACSA, was incentivised to act against the aviation body’s interest by increasing the amount ACSA had to pay Nedbank, and therefore increasing its own 50% share of the amount.

"There is no evidence that Nedbank ever sought proof from ACSA that ACSA had authorised this arrangement," the commission found.

The commission did however acknowledge that it ran out of time to hear Nedbank’s testimony regarding the contracts, and this was reiterated by the bank in its response to Fin24 on Thursday.

Standard Bank said it was still reviewing the findings of the report, but could confirm it was approached by Regiments Capital in their capacity as financial advisor to ACSA to enter into an interest rate swap transaction with the body.

"Standard Bank’s role in this transaction was limited to acting as the bank counterparty to ACSA under the interest rate swap. Standard Bank remains of the view that there was no wrongdoing on its part."

With regards to Standard Bank, the commission found that Ramosebudi "provided comfort" to the company that ACSA was willing to enter in the arrangement with it.

"There is no evidence to suggest that anyone at ACSA other than Mr Ramosebudi was aware of these arrangements," the commission found.

It had also recommended that Ramosebudi, Wood and Pillay be investigated by authorities for corruption.