Discovery: 76% of older members have been vaxxed - and data show they have strong protection

Lameez Omarjee
Discovery intends to implement a mandatory vaccination policy effective 1 January 2022.
  • The take-up of vaccinations by Discovery clients has been high, with nearly two-thirds of over-60s fully vaccinated.
  • More than 890 000 Discovery members have now received at least one vaccine.
  • Discovery has made vaccination mandatory for staff, and this will apply to suppliers and visitors too.

Discovery reported on Thursday that vaccination uptake among its older members has been high – with more than three-quarters of over-60s partially vaccinated across its businesses (Discovery Health, Life and Insure). Nearly two-thirds of people in this age group are fully vaccinated.

More than 890 000 Discovery members have now received at least one vaccine – including 65% of its members between the ages of 50 and 59, 54% of those between 35 and 49, and 25% of those younger than 35.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore spent nearly 30 minutes of a two-hour annual results presentation discussing the importance of Covid-19 vaccinations, including research to support the case for vaccines in preventing deaths.

Discovery Health data on vaccine effectiveness in South Africa show that the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines offer strong protection against Covid-19: a  50% to 80% lower risk of being infected, a 70% to 85% lower risk of hospitalisation and 90% to 95% lower risk of death.

Vaccinated individuals also offered a 50% to 80% lower risk of infecting someone else with Covid-19.

Mandatory vaccines for employees, suppliers and visitors

Discovery will make vaccines mandatory for employees from January 2022, Gore said.

The policy will also apply to suppliers to the business, as well as visitors, the group clarified on a separate media briefing on the matter. Objections for employees will be considered given their legal rights, or medical and religious reasons. Discovery will consider objections on a case-by-case basis, explained Discovery's chief people officer, Zimkhitha Saungweme.

Discovery will try to balance employee rights, the safety of the workplace and operational requirements, and will also investigate options for reasonable accommodation, it said. "Only in cases where the employee cannot be reasonably accommodated, will we be able to go through with termination as an option," she said. This vaccine mandate policy is consistent with that adopted by the likes of Google and Disney. 

The group is of the view that vaccination is a moral obligation - as the cost of Covid-19 is borne by society. "The power of the vaccine is a fundamental lever in the fight against this," said Gore.

Vaccination a 'no-brainer' - Gore

"There is no real excuse for us not getting people vaccinated," Gore said.

Some 14 000 of Discovery's members have died from Covid-19, and the group says it’s clear that South Africa’s pandemic has been much worse than in the UK, where Discovery also has a health insurance business.

Given SA’s younger age profile, when adjusted for population size, the data indicate the epidemic has been 5.5 times worse in South Africa than in the UK.

Hylton Kallner, Discovery SA CEO, said it is possible to have the population vaccinated by the end of the year because there are 10 million doses on hand at any point in time. "Therefore, supply is available and, importantly, there are no cost barriers, and there are no economic barriers and the actual footprint of access and availability is significant," said Kallner.

The problem is demand. "Misinformation about vaccine ends up killing people … The vaccine is safe and effective," said Gore. He added that the side effects are low compared to the actual risk of death from Covid-19. "It seems an absolute no-brainer to get vaccinated. It is a public health imperative," he added.

Those who are not vaccinated can transmit the virus at a higher rate, he stressed. 

Company Snapshot
