32m ago

add bookmark

Johnson & Johnson in talks to run a vaccine booster trial in South Africa

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin and Janice Kew
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Pramote Polyamate

Talks are underway with Johnson & Johnson about running a booster trial in South Africa after the company’s Covid-19 vaccine was used in a mass trial of almost half a million health workers in the country. 

The trial would include participants from that study, known as Sisonke, and could possibly start in October, according to Glenda Gray, who is co-lead of the mass trial. It would add to a booster study in the country using ImmunityBio’s shot that has already started. 

South Africa, where scientists believe that about a quarter of a million people have died of Covid-19, has hosted vaccine trials for companies including Novavax, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and J&J. The country is currently exiting its third wave of infections with another resurgence expected later this year.

“We are talking to J&J and the department of health about the feasibility of a boost,” said Gray, who is also the president of the South African Medical Research Council. “We would like to start that in October, in time for the fourth wave.”

A number of the world’s richest countries have started giving some of their citizens additional shots with the aim of bolstering the immune response against the virus several months after their initial inoculation, as the number of antibodies may wane.

While ImmunityBio’s trial is in its first phase, with about 50 participants, it is expected to reach its third and final stage in October, with about 10,000 people receiving doses, she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aspenjohnson & johnson
Rand - Dollar
14.33
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.55
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,797.87
+0.2%
Silver
24.34
+0.1%
Palladium
2,362.13
-0.7%
Platinum
1,003.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
71.69
-0.7%
Top 40
59,718
-1.0%
All Share
65,851
-1.0%
Resource 10
62,224
-1.3%
Industrial 25
84,325
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,053
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
29% - 242 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
37% - 305 votes
Above R15/$
34% - 278 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?

4h ago

MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo