23m ago

add bookmark

Lesotho makes vaccines mandatory to access workplaces, services

accreditation
Mathabiso Ralengau
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lesotho will make it mandatory for its citizens to get their shots to enter their workplaces and produce vaccination cards to access services with effect from 1 January.
Lesotho will make it mandatory for its citizens to get their shots to enter their workplaces and produce vaccination cards to access services with effect from 1 January.
File picture

Lesotho has instructed its security forces to ensure all citizens who work in neighbouring South Africa and returned home for the year-end holidays are inoculated against the coronavirus. 

The government will also make it mandatory for its citizens to get their shots to enter their workplaces and produce vaccination cards to access services with effect from 1 January, Health Minister Semano Sekatle said in a televised address on Sunday. 

The southern African mountain kingdom has had more than 25 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, while 665 of those who have been diagnosed with the disease have died. The test positivity rate surged to 13% on 19 December, from 0.9% a week before, Sekatle said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lesothocovid-19vaccine mandates
Rand - Dollar
15.88
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.93
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.88
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,800.28
+0.1%
Silver
22.33
-0.1%
Palladium
1,718.50
-3.7%
Platinum
924.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
63,082
-2.5%
All Share
69,512
-2.4%
Resource 10
66,185
-3.4%
Industrial 25
90,371
-1.5%
Financial 15
13,976
-3.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo