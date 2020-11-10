1h ago

Life Healthcare expects R2.3-billion Covid-19 knock

Penelope Mashego
Life Healthcare's Life Vincent Pallotti hospital in Cape Town.
Private hospital group Life Healthcare’s revenue for its Southern Africa operations took a R2.3 billion knock for the year ended 30 September 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group said in a trading update on Tuesday.

It added that it had experienced a “significant” decrease in medical visits to its Southern Africa hospitals due to postponements.

Like many private practices and facilities, Life Healthcare has had to deal with having fewer patients, as people stayed away out of fear of catching the virus. However, it said procedures had been picking up in Southern Africa from May.

In June, Life Healthcare was a victim of a cyber-attack, which resulted in it moving its administrative processes from online to manual while it dealt with the issue. It finished restoring its IT systems by the end of September, with the cost of the process amounting to about R64 million. 

The Johannesburg headquartered group’s Southern Africa operations comprise 49 acute hospitals in South Africa and Botswana. Its international operations are in the UK and Poland, which saw a Covid-19 related revenue impact of R437 million.

In its trading update, Life Healthcare said it expects its group revenue to decrease by between 0.5% and 2% for the year from R25.6 billion in 2019.

The group is due to release its annual results for the year ended 30 September 2020 next week.

