38m ago

add bookmark

Life Healthcare impairs Poland business ahead of sale

Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Life Healthcare's Life's Vincent Pallotti hospital in Cape Town.
Life Healthcare's Life's Vincent Pallotti hospital in Cape Town.

Private hospital group, Life Healthcare has received an offer for Scanmed, its private healthcare and medical services business in Poland but it will have to sell it at a much lower price than what it was valued two months ago.

Last week, the Johannesburg headquartered company said a slowdown in the Polish healthcare economy, which was partly a result of the impact of Covid-19, had led to a R160 million impairment of the business. The group then impaired it further, resulting in its initial carrying value of R1.6 billion on 30 September to drop to R840 million.

In a trading statement on Monday, the group said the final write down was done to “...reflect the value of the offer”. 

“The group is in negotiations on the offer and is expecting to finalise the disposal of Scanmed after successful conclusion of the related agreements,” said Life Healthcare in a statement on Monday.

Life Healthcare also owns Alliance Medical a diagnostics services company in the UK. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Life Healthcare expects R2.3-billion Covid-19 knock
Life Healthcare may have to wait until 2023 to introduce new specialist nurses
Life Healthcare appoints former Deutsche Bank executive as new group CEO
Read more on:
life healthcarehealth carecovid-19
ZAR/USD
15.34
(+1.00)
ZAR/GBP
20.24
(+1.27)
ZAR/EUR
18.16
(+1.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(+0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.95)
Gold
1894.62
(+0.22)
Silver
24.70
(+0.09)
Platinum
924.00
(+3.64)
Brent Crude
42.91
(-0.42)
Palladium
2318.00
(+0.58)
All Share
57267.00
(+0.15)
Top 40
52551.86
(+0.07)
Financial 15
11537.14
(+0.35)
Industrial 25
79088.98
(-1.06)
Resource 10
52381.04
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 249 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 577 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 316 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo