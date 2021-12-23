2h ago

Local pathology groups agree to lower Covid-19 rapid antigen test price to R150 or less

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
The Commission will continue with its investigation on supply and delivery of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests.
The Competition Commission and South Africa's three largest private pathology groups, Pathcare, Lancet and Ampath, have agreed to the price reduction of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests to no more than R150, inclusive of VAT, with immediate effect. 

The price reduction shall remain in effect for two years.

The Commission's investigation follows a complaint lodged by the Department of Health (DOH) against service providers delivering Covid-19 rapid antigen tests in South Africa to consumers.

Stakeholders in the healthcare sector have already agreed to reduce the pricing of Covid-19 PCR tests to R500, inclusive of VAT. 

"This is yet another major victory for South Africans, particularly the vulnerable groups during the time of a devastating and resilient pandemic. The reduction of Covid-19 rapid antigen test prices will help alleviate the plight of consumers and widen accessibility and affordability of Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, which is a critical part of the initiatives to avoid the escalation of the pandemic," Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Commission will continue with its investigation on supply and delivery of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests. We will not hesitate to apply for maximum administrative penalties against companies found guilty of exploiting consumers and customers." 

