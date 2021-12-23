Local pathology groups agree to lower Covid-19 rapid antigen test price to R150 or less

The Competition Commission and South Africa's three largest private pathology groups, Pathcare, Lancet and Ampath, have agreed to the price reduction of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests to no more than R150, inclusive of VAT, with immediate effect.

The price reduction shall remain in effect for two years.

The Commission's investigation follows a complaint lodged by the Department of Health (DOH) against service providers delivering Covid-19 rapid antigen tests in South Africa to consumers.

Stakeholders in the healthcare sector have already agreed to reduce the pricing of Covid-19 PCR tests to R500, inclusive of VAT.

"This is yet another major victory for South Africans, particularly the vulnerable groups during the time of a devastating and resilient pandemic. The reduction of Covid-19 rapid antigen test prices will help alleviate the plight of consumers and widen accessibility and affordability of Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, which is a critical part of the initiatives to avoid the escalation of the pandemic," Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Commission will continue with its investigation on supply and delivery of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests. We will not hesitate to apply for maximum administrative penalties against companies found guilty of exploiting consumers and customers."