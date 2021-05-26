54m ago

Mediclinic could net R5.6bn by disposing of stake in UK's Spire

Penelope Mashego
Mediclinic acquired its stake in Spire in 2015

Hospital group Mediclinic, could pocket £287.8m (about R5.6 billion) for its stake in the UK’s Spire Healthcare Group, following an acquisition offer by Australia’s Ramsay Health Care. 

Mediclinic acquired its 29.9% stake in Spire in 2015, for R8.6 billion. In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital group said Ramsay had reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Spire for 249 pence per share. The offer will be finalised once it is approved by Spire shareholders, and Mediclinic confirmed that it will vote in favour of the transaction.

The Ramsay offer comes four years after Spire rejected Mediclinic’s bid to acquire it.

"The funds received from the sale of Mediclinic’s shareholding in Spire will reduce leverage, providing additional financial flexibility to deliver Mediclinic’s strategic goals including the pursuit of further growth opportunities," said Mediclinic.

The group has operations in Europe, the Middle East and South Africa and is listed on the JSE, as well as the London Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

The announcement of the offer coincided with the Mediclinic’s results for the year ended 31 March 2021, which showed that it’s revenue was down 31%, to £2.9 billion compared to 2020. The hospital group said its performance was impacted by Covid-19 related lockdowns and the postponement of elective surgeries, in April 2020. The group was able to reintroduce its services in May 2020 following the easing of restrictions. However, the second wave of the pandemic, which was more severe than the first wave also had an impact on its performance. 

Despite the tough year, Mediclinic’s debt decreased to £2.1 billion from 2020’s £2.3 billion and its cash increased to £679 million, from £518 million.

Rand - Dollar
13.84
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,904.23
+0.3%
Silver
28.04
+0.1%
Palladium
2,785.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,204.78
+0.7%
Brent Crude
68.65
+0.3%
Top 40
60,318
+0.4%
All Share
66,322
+0.4%
Resource 10
65,471
+0.0%
Industrial 25
85,660
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,003
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
