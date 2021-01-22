23m ago

add bookmark

Mediclinic's revenue ticks up as it battles pandemic second wave

Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mediclinic Morningside, Johannesburg
Mediclinic Morningside, Johannesburg
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

As South Africa's hospitals buckle under the pressure of Covid-19 cases in amid a second wave of infections, private group Mediclinic has reported a 2.5% revenue increase. 

Earnings, however, fell by 8%.

On Friday, the group released its trading update for the third quarter between October and December 2020, which showed an uptick in revenue compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Like its peers in the private healthcare sector, Mediclinic has seen a decline in demand for elective surgeries like cataract removals and hip replacements during the first wave of the pandemic as patients opted to put these on hold to avoid infection.

The group’s Southern Africa operations include its local facilities and others in Namibia. It also has divisions in Switzerland and the UAE, as well as a 29.9% stake in Spire Healthcare Group in the UK.

"Unlike early in the first wave, there have not been national restrictions on elective procedures and outpatient activity during Q3. Our ability during the period to continue with elective procedures, when and where we have capacity, as well as the unseasonable demand for our inpatient services in Southern Africa and the UAE during December 2020, supported our Q3 financial performance," said Mediclinic’s group CEO Dr Ronnie van der Merwe.

The group explained that it continued to face second wave challenges in Southern Africa, which impacted on its ability to provide non-urgent elective care. Most of its Covid-19 patients are in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng, while admissions in the Western Cape begin stabilising.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Wouter Basson still in health statutory body's crosshairs
SA's largest private hospitals recruit volunteers, retired staff for second Covid-19 wave
SA hospitals under 'severe strain' as Covid-19 infections surge
Read more on:
medicliniccovid-19
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.47)
Gold
1841.78
(-1.47)
Silver
25.23
(-2.59)
Platinum
1093.50
(-2.39)
Brent Crude
56.05
(+0.02)
Palladium
2356.00
(-0.06)
All Share
63818.20
(-0.56)
Top 40
58716.53
(-0.43)
Financial 15
11667.16
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
86588.86
(+1.22)
Resource 10
62243.90
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 708 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1766 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 944 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo