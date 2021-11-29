1h ago

add bookmark

Omicron variant: Pfizer partner can have a vaccine ready in 100 days

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

BioNTech and Moderna are working to adapt their Covid-19 vaccines to address the omicron variant, with the German partner of Pfizer saying it could have a new version ready within 100 days if necessary.

The company has started development in order to move as quickly as possible, BioNTech said Monday in a statement. The first steps of developing a new vaccine overlap with the research necessary in order to evaluate whether a new shot will be needed - a process that both it and Moderna began last Thursday as news of the new variant began to spread around the world. 

BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna have been preparing for months for the possibility of needing to tweak their vaccines to deal with a new variant. They’ll be able to move at unprecedented speed: both vaccines use messenger RNA technology, which shortens the timeline for a new shot to only a few months. 

Omicron has raised concerns around the world, with countries implementing travel bans to buy time as researchers race to study whether it will evade vaccines and spread more rapidly. Understanding the new strain will probably take several weeks, according to scientists. 

BioNTech’s American depositary receipts climbed 5.5% in trading before U.S. exchanges opened, extending a 14% jump on Friday. Moderna surged 11%.

BioNTech and Moderna have both said it should become clear within weeks whether they’d need to adjust their shots. 

It’s standard procedure to begin developing an updated vaccine in parallel with running tests of how the new strain reacts with the existing shot “in order not to waste any time,” BioNTech said. “Lab tests will deliver more information on whether or not adaption of the vaccine will be necessary.” 

Vaccinated people should still be protected, depending on how long ago they got their shots, and for now the best advice is to take one of the current Covid vaccines, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said on Sunday on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.” 

- With assistance from Joe Easton.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizeromicron variant
Rand - Dollar
16.18
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.25
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,792.68
-0.1%
Silver
23.21
+0.2%
Palladium
1,790.50
+2.2%
Platinum
972.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
63,503
+1.8%
All Share
69,894
+1.9%
Resource 10
65,524
+2.3%
Industrial 25
93,701
+0.9%
Financial 15
13,435
+3.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My employer says I opted for early retirement, but I didn't. What...

10h ago

MONEY CLINIC | My employer says I opted for early retirement, but I didn't. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I am unemployed and can't afford my home or car. What should I do...

24 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I am unemployed and can't afford my home or car. What should I do about my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to...

20 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to a resignation?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo