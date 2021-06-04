1h ago

Over 15 000 vaccines later, Clicks says it's ready to scale up

Anathi Madubela
Clicks has vaccinated 15 000 people to date
Supplied
  • Clicks has administered more than 15 000 vaccines to date. 
  • It hopes to have over 600 vaccination sites operational eventually, with the capacity to vaccinate 30 100 people per day.
  • Clicks now administers vaccinations six days a week. 

 


Retail pharmaceutical group Clicks says it has administered more than 15 000 Covid-19 vaccines at its 60 registered sites since 20 May when it started with vaccinations. 

The group ultimately aims to have over 600 vaccination sites operational, with the capacity to vaccinate 30 100 people per day.

It will have another 240 vaccination sites going live in the next two to three weeks, with a further 40 to 50 sites being added each week after that, depending on demand and vaccine availability, it said on Thursday.

"The fundamentals are now all in place and the target of administering 50 vaccinations a day, per site, is manageable.

"Our objective is to have 602 registered vaccination sites," said Vikash Singh, managing executive at Clicks.

He said stores in areas that don't have easy access to other vaccination sites would be prioritised in the rollout.

The group added that it had prioritised vaccinating as many eligible people as possible, as this was a national imperative.

Clicks vaccination sites initially only operated from Monday to Friday; however, in response to customer requests, the vaccination sites will now also operate on a Saturday.

Clicks has the largest retail pharmacy network in the country, with a portfolio of 632 pharmacies.

'Phenomenal response'

Singh said there had been high demand for vaccines.

"We've seen an influx of enquiries from those over 60 who want to get vaccinated, and on behalf of family members who are eligible for the vaccine. After an initially slow start, the rollout is going exceptionally well. We've had a phenomenal response from the public, with a high attendance and very few no-shows," said Singh.  

All vaccinations at Clicks sites are currently handled using the EVDS SMS voucher process, which ensures that stores are allocated the correct number of vaccines based on confirmed appointments for that site. 

The group said it had been working closely with the Department of Health and Business for South Africa (B4SA) to support the national vaccination strategy, using all the tools and processes provided. 

"We've also been using our store network to educate our customers on how the EVDS system works, for example helping the elderly register on their smartphones and providing leaflets at our clinics and FAQs on our in-store screens and radio," said Singh.

Singh said the supply of vaccines was constrained in the short term. However, should a vaccination site experience low supply, scheduled customers will be informed when additional stock arrives so that they can be assisted first.

"For a project of this scale, we expected there would be challenges, but our mindset has always been to be positive and to swiftly deal with any roadblocks," Singh said. 

