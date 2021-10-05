SA Post Office asks government to help pay its medical aid arrears

The SA Post Office says it will partly rely on its own revenue to make payments to allow medical scheme MEDiPOS to retain required liquidity levels and continue providing cover to its employees.

But the Post Office has also approached government for funding and is still waiting for the outcome of that request.

The settlement agreement that allows contributions to MEDiPOS is subject to approval from the Council for Medical Schemes.

The South African Post Office will rely partly on its revenue to cover the arrears in employee contributions to medical aid scheme provider MEDiPOS, but will also seek assistance from national government.



This comes after the Post Office, MEDiPOS and unions reached a settlement agreement which was converted into an order by the Johannesburg Labour Court last week, after the medical scheme warned that contributing employees ran the risk of losing their benefits in October.

READ | Post Office seeking financial assistance after falling behind in medical aid payments

Sunday Times initially reported that the medical aid benefits of up to 50 000 Post Office employees were in jeopardy as the Post Office owed MEDiPOS R602 million in unpaid member contributions.

Following this, trade union Solidarity went to the Labour Court to have it compel the Post Office to pay full contributions.

The settlement agreement, according to a statement by Solidarity, allowed MEDiPOS to continue covering employees for the month of October. The statement also said the settlement agreement was subject to approval from the Council for Medical Schemes.

Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger told Fin24 that the Post Office will use its own revenue to make payments that will allow MEDiPOS to retain the required liquidity levels to enable it to continue covering its contributing members.

"The Post Office's revenue allows it to partly service the MEDiPOS fees. In terms of the settlement, the payments will continue. This will allow MEDiPOS to retain the required liquidity levels. The Post Office appreciates the constructive spirit owing to which the settlement was reached," said Kruger.

Kruger confirmed that the Post Office has also approached government for funding and is still waiting for the outcome of that request.

Fin24 approached the Council for Medical Schemes for comment last week regarding the settlement agreement, but the council ultimately failed to comment.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.