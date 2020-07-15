WATCH | Biotech firm Moderna leads Covid-19 vaccine race as human trials 'show promise'

- More loadshedding on Wednesday - but we are down to Stage 1
- Load shedding to increase to stage 2 from 2pm, says Eskom
- Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
- Covid-19: Vaccine player starts injecting humans with shots derived from tobacco-like plant
- Jabulani Sikhakhane | Covid-19 has shown us one thing: Politicians know little about SA
- Sifiso Skenjana | What's it going to take to get SA's young people working?
- Top government official tried to get Prasa to settle disputed contract, Zondo inquiry hears
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Vukile: Why rural and 'township' shopping centres are bucking the retail trend
- IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2132 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2729 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4137 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2961 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
05 Jun
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...
01 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
27 Jun
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...
20 Jun