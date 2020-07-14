WATCH | Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA

- We were blindsided by fresh ban, says alcohol industry
- Load shedding to restart at 9am on Tuesday, says Eskom
- Pilots trying to squeeze SAA dry, says government ahead of crucial creditors vote
- TFG was 'not interested' in any part of Edcon - so what's behind the about-turn?
- Ron Derby | Painted into corner, what does Mboweni do about SAA?
- Sifiso Skenjana | What's it going to take to get SA's young people working?
- Top government official tried to get Prasa to settle disputed contract, Zondo inquiry hears
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Vukile: Why rural and 'township' shopping centres are bucking the retail trend
- IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
ZAR/USD
16.77
(+0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(+0.47)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.40)
Gold
1799.40
(-0.11)
Silver
18.97
(-0.58)
Platinum
831.00
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1970.01
(+1.05)
All Share
55223.87
(-1.74)
Top 40
50944.76
(-1.79)
Financial 15
10511.83
(-1.79)
Industrial 25
75410.19
(-1.95)
Resource 10
52553.63
(-1.45)
