Adapt IT to delist from JSE next week as Volaris takeover finalised

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
With all the last hurdles cleared, Canadian software company Volaris Group's offer to acquire Adapt IT has been finalised, and the local tech firm will delist from the JSE next week.
With all the last hurdles cleared, Canadian software company Volaris Group's offer to acquire Adapt IT has been finalised, and the local tech firm will delist from the JSE next week.

Volaris made its bid for Adapt IT in April, pitting itself against local telecommunications company, Huge Group, which made its offer in January. Huge was offering Adapt IT shareholders 1.37% of its shares for each Adapt IT share, while Volaris made a R7 cash offer per share. However, 87% of Adapt IT’s shareholders voted in favour of Volaris’ deal.

In October the Competition Commission approved the deal and on Friday morning Adapt IT announced that all conditions of the deal had been met and a compliance certificate was issued by the state’s Takeover Panel.

“Adapt IT Shareholders are advised that, following the receipt of a compliance certificate from the Takeover Panel in relation to the Scheme, the transaction is now unconditional and Shares in Adapt IT will be delisted from the main board of the securities exchange operated by the JSE with effect from the commencement of trade on Tuesday, 4 January 2022,” it said in Friday’s announcement.

This caps off a year also in which the Adapt IT’s founder Sbu Shabalala resigned as CEO in August in the wake of an earlier report by the Sunday Times that he orchestrated a violent attack on his estranged wife Neo's new partner, suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza.

Neo Shabalala filed for an urgent interdict against her husband, accusing him in an affidavit of ordering an attack on Nzuza, who reportedly ended up in hospital after intruders entered their home, according to the newspaper.

