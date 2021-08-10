1h ago

add bookmark

Adapt IT's CEO resigns following report of violent attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala
Supplied
  • The JSE-listed Adapt IT's founder Sbu Shabalala has resigned.
  • In May he took a leave of absence, following accusations that he orchestrated a violent attack on his estranged wife's partner.
  • Shabalala previously said that the attack was unrelated to him, and the allegations are "without merit".

Adapt IT founder and CEO Sbu Shabalala has resigned.

In May, Shabalala took a leave of absence for three months "to attend to personal matters" after the Sunday Times reported that his wife, Neo Shabalala, filed for an urgent interdict against her husband. She accused him in an affidavit of ordering an attack on her new partner, suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, who reportedly ended up in hospital after intruders entered their home, according to the newspaper.

On Tuesday, Adapt IT announced that Shabalala has decided "to terminate his employment with Adapt IT and resign as director of Adapt IT and its subsidiaries with effect from 6 August 2021". 

Tiffany Dunsdon will continue as interim CEO, while Adapt IT decides on a permanent replacement for Shabalala, who had been at the helm of Adapt IT since he founded it 15 years ago.

Earlier this year, Shabalala told Fin24 that the allegations against him were "without merit", saying that it was "clearly an unrelated attack. I have been caught in the crossfire." He added that the best way of dealing with the allegations was through the judicial system.

According to the Sunday Times, Nzuza ended up in a critical condition in a Durban hospital following a home invasion by a group of men. Last year, Nzuza was suspended as eThekwini city manager following his arrest related to a R430 million tender fraud case in the Durban Solid Waste unit. He lost a court bid to get his bail conditions relaxed so he could return to his job.

Reports of the attack came at a crucial time for Adapt IT, which received a takeover bid from the Canada-based Volaris Group. Last month, the group said that a sufficient majority of shareholders voted in favour of the takeover bid. 

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
New suitor promises to take Adapt IT to new heights but Huge Group may keep fighting
Nearly half of Adapt IT shareholders vote in favour of Volaris acquisition offer
Read more on:
volaris groupadapt ithuge grouptakeovertelecomssoftwareacquisition
Rand - Dollar
14.76
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,735.54
+0.3%
Silver
23.60
+0.7%
Palladium
2,625.21
+0.7%
Platinum
995.29
+1.3%
Brent Crude
69.04
-2.4%
Top 40
63,124
+1.0%
All Share
69,227
+0.8%
Resource 10
68,975
-0.5%
Industrial 25
88,910
+2.4%
Financial 15
13,570
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
32% - 355 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
38% - 421 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
30% - 337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | A criminal accessed our banking app. Can we get a refund from the...

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | A criminal accessed our banking app. Can we get a refund from the bank?
MONEY CLINIC | What are the requirements for claiming home office expenses from...

04 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What are the requirements for claiming home office expenses from SARS?
MONEY CLINIC | I cancelled my phone contract, but it still shows as active debt....

31 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I cancelled my phone contract, but it still shows as active debt. What can I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo