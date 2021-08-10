Adapt IT's CEO resigns following report of violent attack

The JSE-listed Adapt IT's founder Sbu Shabalala has resigned.

In May he took a leave of absence, following accusations that he orchestrated a violent attack on his estranged wife's partner.

Shabalala previously said that the attack was unrelated to him, and the allegations are "without merit".



Adapt IT founder and CEO Sbu Shabalala has resigned.

In May, Shabalala took a leave of absence for three months "to attend to personal matters" after the Sunday Times reported that his wife, Neo Shabalala, filed for an urgent interdict against her husband. She accused him in an affidavit of ordering an attack on her new partner, suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, who reportedly ended up in hospital after intruders entered their home, according to the newspaper.

On Tuesday, Adapt IT announced that Shabalala has decided "to terminate his employment with Adapt IT and resign as director of Adapt IT and its subsidiaries with effect from 6 August 2021".

Tiffany Dunsdon will continue as interim CEO, while Adapt IT decides on a permanent replacement for Shabalala, who had been at the helm of Adapt IT since he founded it 15 years ago.

Earlier this year, Shabalala told Fin24 that the allegations against him were "without merit", saying that it was "clearly an unrelated attack. I have been caught in the crossfire." He added that the best way of dealing with the allegations was through the judicial system.

According to the Sunday Times, Nzuza ended up in a critical condition in a Durban hospital following a home invasion by a group of men. Last year, Nzuza was suspended as eThekwini city manager following his arrest related to a R430 million tender fraud case in the Durban Solid Waste unit. He lost a court bid to get his bail conditions relaxed so he could return to his job.

Reports of the attack came at a crucial time for Adapt IT, which received a takeover bid from the Canada-based Volaris Group. Last month, the group said that a sufficient majority of shareholders voted in favour of the takeover bid.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.







