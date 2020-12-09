33m ago

add bookmark

Airbnb launches nonprofit for crisis lodging

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Airbnb CEO says one day the travel and leisure industry will be stronger than it ever has been. But some things won't return. Photo: Getty Images.
Airbnb CEO says one day the travel and leisure industry will be stronger than it ever has been. But some things won't return. Photo: Getty Images.

Airbnb has created a nonprofit aimed at helping emergency response workers find lodging in times of crisis, like now with the pandemic.

The new Airbnb.org was announced Monday as a partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) to support housing for workers and volunteers fighting the Covid-19 crisis and other kinds of emergencies.

"Founding and supporting Airbnb.org allows us to double down on our efforts to help communities in need across the world in coordination with our partners," said Joe Gebbia, a co-founder of Airbnb and chairman of Airbnb.org.

Airbnb.org's initial commitments include $2 million to support the efforts. Over the next two years, Airbnb.org will commit $1 million to cover stays for staff and volunteers supporting communities worldwide hit by humanitarian disasters.

CORE will utilize Airbnb.org's $1 million contribution to fund stays for frontline workers administering free Covid-19 tests, conducting contact tracing, providing flu shots and coordinating quarantine support in 10 cities across the US, according to a statement.

Airbnb has pledged 400 000 of its shares to support the effort ahead of the home-sharing platform's initial public offering.

Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nate Blecharczyk are committing $6 million to the program

Airbnb.org will allow hosts on Airbnb to provide free and discounted stays to people impacted by emergencies, including natural disasters and the pandemic.

Hosts who support the program will receive a special badge on their profile to recognise their support.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Airbnb plans to raise price range for IPO - source
Airbnb CEO: The pandemic will force us to see more of the world, not less
Airbnb bans parties at rental properties in pandemic crackdown
Read more on:
airbnbictcompanies
ZAR/USD
14.92
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
18.06
(+0.49)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.42)
Gold
1860.88
(-0.47)
Silver
24.40
(-0.52)
Platinum
1020.00
(-0.29)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2312.01
(+0.54)
All Share
59341.97
(+0.31)
Top 40
54407.39
(+0.27)
Financial 15
11692.19
(+0.24)
Industrial 25
79282.69
(+0.41)
Resource 10
57006.42
(+0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 406 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1000 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo