1h ago

add bookmark

'Austerity kills!' – Activists hijack Mboweni's virtual panel talk

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
  • A virtual panel discussion featuring Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was hijacked and flooded with screams of "austerity kills".
  • The event, organised by the Bishopz Foundation, took place on Thursday evening and was meant to discuss South Africa's economic outlook.
  • As Mboweni was about to be given the platform to speak, Zoom attendants wrote in the chat function: "#CODERED We demand an end to austerity!"

A virtual panel discussion featuring Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was hijacked and flooded with screams of "austerity kills" by a group of activists who attended the discussion via online virtual meeting platform Zoom.

The event, organised by the Bishopz Foundation, took place on Thursday evening and was meant to discuss South Africa's economic outlook in the context of the unrest that swept South Africa last week and wrought billions in damage to the South African economy.

The rioting - which started with outrage at jailing of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court by refusing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture - morphed into the looting of stores and destruction of businesses.

As government continues to grapple with the economic impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, government will now have to introduce interventions to soften the blow of job losses and potential food shortages in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as a result of the unrest.

As Mboweni was about to be given the platform to speak, Zoom attendant Itumeleng Mothlabane wrote in the chat function: "#CODERED We demand an end to austerity!"

Users, including one called "#CodeRed" and another called "Austerity Kills", wrote the phrase "austerity kills" in the chat function of the Zoom meeting.

Multiple guests in the virtual meeting then switched on their microphones and shouted "austerity kills!", disrupting the meeting. Organisers managed to remove the activists from the meeting, but Mboweni had left.

Organisers temporarily put a halt to the meeting to establish where Mboweni was and whether he would be able to continue with the discussion.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bishopz foundationtito mbowenisouth africaausterity measureseconomy#unrestsa
Rand - Dollar
14.72
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.31
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,805.06
+0.1%
Silver
25.32
+0.2%
Palladium
2,703.00
+1.5%
Platinum
1,093.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
72.23
+4.2%
Top 40
61,309
+1.3%
All Share
67,404
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,937
+1.2%
Industrial 25
88,831
+1.5%
Financial 15
12,696
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1239 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1978 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo