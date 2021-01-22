Cell C vows to let 'law take its course' on former exec arrested in R64m fraud case

Cell C says it has zero tolerance for illegal activity.

The Hawks confirmed an arrest at a mobile network service provider in Germiston.

It started its investigation in 2020, which is ongoing. More arrests are expected.

Mobile operator Cell C says it will allow the law to take its course in the punishment of a former executive who was arrested on Friday for alleged fraud and corruption involving an approximately R64 million tender scam.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) reported on Friday that the unit had arrested a 44-year-old man who was an IT manager at one of the country's mobile network service providers in Germiston.

Cell C said the man in question was its former executive, Mohamed Ismail Adamjee. The mobile operator said it had acted swiftly when an incident of apparent collusion came to its attention.

"Cell C has a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal or unethical activity, and will not hesitate to act on evidence and take the appropriate action.

"Cell C is fully supporting the authorities in the case and will allow the law to take its course," said the company in a short statement.

The Hawks said it is alleged that during the period 2012 to 2019, Adamjee colluded with a director of another company contracted to provide IT and network services at Cell C.

"They reportedly inflated invoices, which resulted in an actual loss of over R64 million to the mobile network provider," read the Hawks' statement.

The crime fighting organisation said its investigation started in 2020 following an internal audit by Cell C. It said its investigation is continuing and more arrests are still expected.