1h ago

add bookmark

Chinese tech giant Tencent fuming over US decision to label WeChat app 'notorious'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
WeChat, a ubiquitous platform in China, had more than 1.2 billion active users around the world in 2021
WeChat, a ubiquitous platform in China, had more than 1.2 billion active users around the world in 2021
Getty Images

Chinese tech giant Tencent said Friday it strongly disagreed with a US decision to add its WeChat app to a government list of "notorious" markets known for trade in counterfeit goods.

WeChat and e-commerce site AliExpress were among those put on the list by the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Thursday spotlighting markets Washington says "engage in, facilitate, turn a blind eye to, or benefit from substantial piracy or counterfeiting".

The 2021 Notorious Markets List flagged 42 online markets and 35 physical markets globally, including other web platforms such as China's Baidu Wangpan.

"We strongly disagree with the decision made by the USTR," Tencent said in response, adding that the company was committed to working to resolve the listing.

WeChat, a ubiquitous platform in China, had more than 1.2 billion active users around the world in 2021 and Tencent added that it takes a "comprehensive approach" to fighting counterfeiting and infringement on its platforms.

E-commerce titan Alibaba, which owns AliExpress, did not reply to AFP requests for comment.

The USTR said WeChat is "viewed as one of the largest platforms for counterfeit goods in China", citing "weaknesses" in its seller vetting and mild punishments against offenders.

It added that there has been a "significant increase" in fake goods sold on AliExpress.

China "continues to be the number one source of counterfeit products in the world", the USTR said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wechattencentustechnology
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,897.89
0.0%
Silver
23.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,348.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,070.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't...

19 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't afford it anymore
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments

09 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo