Communications minister wants SABC board to 'consider all possible options' to save jobs

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahamshas met with the board of the SABC to "implore" them to preserve jobs after employees refused to accept the planned retrenchments of up to 400 staff.

This followed a day of drama at the cash-strapped public broadcaster after staff were served with retrenchment notices.

As Fin24 reported on Tuesday, the broadcaster's 24-hour news channel showed images of staffers locked in a meeting with management, while Anchor Thabiso Sithole confirmed on air that staffers might walk off and refuse to work if the retrenchment processes continued.

SABC Group Executive: News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, later announced that retrenchments letters issued to staff would be reversed.

"I would like to call on the employees of the public broadcaster to exercise restraint and patience during this period of intervention by the Department and Parliament,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams, who called the events of Tuesday "disturbing".

The SA National Editors Forum, meanwhile, has said it will seek a meeting with SABC management, and has urged the broadcaster to ringfence key posts.

The public broadcaster will appear before a Parliamentary oversight committee on Wednesday morning to provide an account of the retrenchment process.