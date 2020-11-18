57m ago

add bookmark

Communications minister wants SABC board to 'consider all possible options' to save jobs

Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (@PresidencyZA/Twitter)
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (@PresidencyZA/Twitter)

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahamshas met with the board of the SABC to "implore" them to preserve jobs after employees refused to accept the planned retrenchments of up to 400 staff.

This followed a day of drama at the cash-strapped public broadcaster after staff were served with retrenchment notices.

As Fin24 reported on Tuesday, the broadcaster's 24-hour news channel showed images of staffers locked in a meeting with management, while Anchor Thabiso Sithole confirmed on air that staffers might walk off and refuse to work if the retrenchment processes continued. 

SABC Group Executive: News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, later announced that retrenchments letters issued to staff would be reversed. 

"I would like to call on the employees of the public broadcaster to exercise restraint and patience during this period of intervention by the Department and Parliament,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams, who called the events of Tuesday "disturbing". 

The SA National Editors Forum, meanwhile, has said it will seek a meeting with SABC management, and has urged the broadcaster to ringfence key posts.

The public broadcaster will appear before a Parliamentary oversight committee on Wednesday morning to provide an account of the retrenchment process. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ringfence 'core news' posts at SABC, urges editors' forum as media industry bleeds jobs
SABC retrenchments to be reversed, says exec as staff refuse to go on air
INTERVIEW | SABC can be blueprint for SOE turnarounds, says Group CEO Mxakwe amid job cuts
Read more on:
sabc
ZAR/USD
15.39
(-0.42)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(-0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.38)
Gold
1880.13
(-0.13)
Silver
24.46
(-0.11)
Platinum
929.00
(+0.53)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2319.50
(+0.65)
All Share
57053.01
(-0.37)
Top 40
52288.79
(-0.50)
Financial 15
11641.21
(+0.90)
Industrial 25
78871.27
(-0.28)
Resource 10
51667.73
(-1.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 261 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 619 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo