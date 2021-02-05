1h ago

Dirk Reyneke appointed new Telkom group CFO

Anathi Madubela
Dirk Reyneke has been appointed as Telkom's new chief financial officer, replacing Tsholofelo Molefe, who resigned in December to join MTN Group, in the same capacity.

The telecommunications provider announced on Friday that Reyneke's appointment is with immediate effect.

Reyneke was appointed acting CFO and executive director in December 2020.  

This is an internal appointment, as Reyneke joined Telkom in 2012 from Absa Retail and Business banking as CFO of Telkom Mobile, and later progressed to be the CFO of Openserve, a division of Telkom, before taking over as acting CFO.

Fin24 recently reported that Telkom had a 'mixed bag' of financial results as group revenue was down 0.4% for the six months ended 30 September despite a surge in data revenue during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Telkom also announced changes to committees of its board and named Kholeka Mzondeki as the chair of its social and ethics committee. Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook has been named as a member of the nominations committee, while Keith Rayner has been appointed to the investment and transactions committee and Alphonzo Samuels as a member of the social and ethics committee and the investment and transactions committee. 

"The board wishes Reyneke the best in his new role, and Telkom looks forward to the non-executive directors' contributions to the committees of the board," the company said.

