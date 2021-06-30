2m ago

add bookmark

Elon Musk’s Starlink to deliver internet nearly worldwide within weeks

accreditation
Thomas Seal
A photo of SpaceX's Starlink user terminal, or satellite dish, installed on a roof.
A photo of SpaceX's Starlink user terminal, or satellite dish, installed on a roof.
Ashish Sharma/SpaceX

Elon Musk’s satellite network Starlink is on track to beam broadband internet everywhere in the world except the polar regions by August.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX). has launched more than 1,500 satellites so far and has Starlink operations in about a dozen countries, Musk said during a presentation at the Mobile World Congress conference on Tuesday. That’s costing a lot. SpaceX’s total investment in the network will be between $5 billion and $10 billion before cash flow is positive, he said.

Some $20 billion or $30 billion may be needed in the longer term to maintain Starlink’s competitive position, Musk added. The service, which has more than 69,000 active users, may reach half a million in the next 12 months, he said.

"Our goal is not to go bankrupt," he joked, referencing the tumultuous history of the industry. "Step No. 1 for Starlink is don’t go bankrupt. If we succeed in not going bankrupt then that’ll be great and we can move on from there."

SpaceX aims to offer broadband to as much as 5% of the world’s population where conventional fiber and wireless networks can’t reach. Musk said he’s signed two deals with "major country" telecom operators but he couldn’t name them yet, and he’s in discussions with more.

Starlink will provide so-called "data back haul" spines for their networks. The satellite network currently moves about 30 terabits of data per second, and Musk said he’s targeting a user latency - or network response time - of less than 20 milliseconds.

Musk, who turned 50 on Monday, discussed several additional upgrades in the works during an update on the $74 billion SpaceX business.

The company is set to launch a new version of Starlink’s satellites next year that will have inter-satellite laser links to help them cover polar regions. Its engineers are developing a new ground terminal to stem losses: the dishes customers are currently installing on rooftops cost more than $1,000 to make but only retail for half that, he said.

SpaceX is also planning an orbital flight of its giant Starship rocket "in the next few months" he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spacexstarlinkelon muskinternetcommunications
Rand - Dollar
14.27
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,758.88
-0.1%
Silver
25.81
+0.2%
Palladium
2,684.13
+0.0%
Platinum
1,069.57
-0.3%
Brent Crude
74.76
+0.1%
Top 40
60,357
-0.2%
All Share
66,413
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,053
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,782
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,206
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
71% - 1241 votes
Not a good move
10% - 171 votes
Too early to tell
19% - 330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?

23 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?
MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my...

19 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?

16 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo