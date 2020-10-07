1h ago

add bookmark

Facebook bans all groups, pages linked to QAnon conspiracy

Kurt Wagner
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Facebook is expanding its approach to the QAnon conspiracy movement, saying it will remove all Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts linked to QAnon’s followers in an effort to limit their reach and growth online.

Facebook had previously banned QAnon Pages, Groups and accounts if they called for or celebrated violence. But that meant Groups and Pages that peddle the QAnon conspiracies, but were not explicitly violent, remained on the service.

Now associating with QAnon is in many instances against the company’s rules, Facebook said Tuesday in a blog post. Individual accounts and posts related to QAnon are allowed on the social network, but the company imposed the ban on Groups and Pages in an effort to keep followers of the conspiracy movement from congregating. Instagram accounts linked to QAnon are also banned. The photo-sharing app doesn’t require people to use their real identities.

In the blog post, Facebook said its Dangerous Organizations Operations team will proactively seek out content tied to QAnon, instead of just relying on user reports. “This work will take time and will continue in the coming days and weeks,” the company said.

The QAnon conspiracy group has become more mainstream thanks in large part to Facebook’s products. The network’s Groups feature has allowed QAnon believers - who think that President Donald Trump is fighting a cabal of high-profile child molesters - to find one another and spread their beliefs. Facebook removed hundreds of Pages and Groups linked to the movement in August, but an internal report uncovered by NBC News found that QAnon Groups on Facebook had millions of followers.

Trump has also promoted the group through posts and retweets on his social media accounts. The Federal Bureau of Investigation labeled QAnon as a domestic terrorist threat as early as August 2019.

Facebook said it chose to update the policy after watching how QAnon Groups spread misinformation about other issues, including the recent wildfires in the western U.S.

“We’ve seen other QAnon content tied to different forms of real world harm,” the company wrote. “Additionally, QAnon messaging changes very quickly and we see networks of supporters build an audience with one message and then quickly pivot to another.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Osama bin Laden's niece is a Trump supporter who has also backed the QAnon conspiracy theory...
Trump’s tweet storm is swaying global markets again
WATCH | Michelle Obama brands Trump 'racist' in scalding video
Read more on:
qanonfacebook
ZAR/USD
16.58
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
21.40
(+0.53)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(+0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.80)
Gold
1895.60
(+0.86)
Silver
23.74
(+2.03)
Platinum
866.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
41.94
(+3.29)
Palladium
2347.01
(+1.11)
All Share
54374.52
(+0.31)
Top 40
50044.84
(+0.35)
Financial 15
10126.43
(+0.76)
Industrial 25
74174.48
(+0.51)
Resource 10
52448.54
(+0.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1432 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9275 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2047 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only...

23 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only afford R4 500
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k...

19 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k investments paid out?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo