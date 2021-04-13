43m ago

add bookmark

Facebook faces German bid to halt collection of WhatsApp data

Stephanie Bodoni
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

One of Germany’s toughest data regulators is seeking an administrative order that would stop Facebook from collecting user data from its WhatsApp unit.

The regulator in the city of Hamburg is seeking an "immediately enforceable order" before May 15 over concerns that policy changes could lead to the use of such data for wider marketing and advertising purposes.

"WhatsApp is now used by almost 60 million people in Germany and is by far the most widely used social media application, even ahead of Facebook," Johannes Caspar, the data commissioner, said in a statement Tuesday. "It is therefore all the more important to ensure that the high number of users, which makes the service attractive to many people, does not lead to an abusive exploitation of data power."

WhatsApp delayed the introduction of a new privacy policy earlier this year after confusion and user backlash forced the messaging service to better explain what data it collects and how it shares that information with its parent company. The U.K.’s top data-protection regulator told lawmakers in January that millions of people have stopped using WhatsApp in favor of alternative messaging services such as Telegram and Signal.

Facebook officials declined to immediately comment. The company will have a chance to respond to the allegations at a hearing, the regulator said.

"Up to now there has been no supervisory review of the actual processing operations between WhatsApp and Facebook that we are aware of," Caspar said. "There is reason to believe that the provisions that will enable and expand the sharing of data between WhatsApp and Facebook will be unlawfully enforced due to the lack of voluntary and informed consent."

He said the formal case was opened "to prevent unlawful mass data sharing, if necessary, and to put an end to unlawful consent pressure on millions of people."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whatsappfacebookgermanydata
USD/ZAR
14.57
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.04
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.33
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,727.24
(-0.3)
Silver
24.94
(+0.5)
Platinum
1,172.83
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
63.28
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,705.71
(+1.0)
All Share
66,763
(+0.6)
Top 40
61,062
(+0.6)
Financial 15
12,205
(+0.5)
Industrial 25
87,108
(+0.6)
Resource 10
67,650
(+0.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1251 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3124 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1679 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo