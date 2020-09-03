53m ago

add bookmark

Facebook to ban political ads in week before US election

Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
  • Facebook says it will ban political advertising the week before the US election, one of its most sweeping moves against disinformation yet.
  • The US remains the epicenter of the world's worst coronavirus outbreak, and voters are expected to shift to mail-in voting, with an estimated three-quarters of the population eligible to do so.
  • "We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy. That means helping people register and vote, clearing up confusion about how this election will work, and taking steps to reduce the chances of violence and unrest," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook says it will ban political advertising the week before the US election, one of its most sweeping moves against disinformation yet as CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned of a "risk of civil unrest" after the vote.

The social media giant also vowed to fact check any premature claims of victory, stating that if a candidate tries to declare himself the winner before final votes are tallied "we'll add a label to their posts directing people to the official results."

And it promised to "add an informational label" to any content seeking to delegitimise the results or claim that "lawful voting methods" will lead to fraud.

"I'm concerned about the challenges people could face when voting. I'm also worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalised, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country," Zuckerberg said in a post.

Democrats have long warned that President Donald Trump and his supporters may try to sow chaos with false claims on November 3, when the vote will take place amid unprecedented health and economic crises, social unrest and protests for racial justice.

The US remains the epicenter of the world's worst coronavirus outbreak, and voters are expected to shift to mail-in voting, with an estimated three-quarters of the population eligible to do so.

As a result, officials are warning that the final tally may not be revealed until well after voting day - spurring fears that paranoia and rumour-mongering could hit an all-time high.

Trump - a prolific user of social media who is trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls - has recently hurtled down a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories filled with claims that he is victim of a coup and/or plans to rig the polls.

Almost daily, he claims that increased mail-in voting is a gambit to "rig" the election against him, and he has refused to say whether he will accept the results.

He has also opposed more funding for the cash-strapped US Postal Service (USPS), acknowledging the money would be used to help process ballots.

And he has refused to condemn the presence of armed vigilantes in the streets during a wave of social justice protests across America this summer, spurring fears of unrest if there is not a clear result immediately after November 3.

Opponents say Trump's increasingly extreme resistance to expanded mail-in voting - a method already used widely in the United States - is an attempt to suppress voter turnout, while setting up an excuse to challenge the result if he is defeated.

"This election is not going to be business as usual," Zuckerberg, who has come under increasing pressure to do more to combat conspiracy theories at Facebook, said.

"We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy. That means helping people register and vote, clearing up confusion about how this election will work, and taking steps to reduce the chances of violence and unrest."

Related Links
WATCH | 'No commitment' to action at Facebook, say boycott organisers
OPINION | Zuckerberg says advertisers will be back 'soon enough'. Sadly, he might be right
WATCH | Zuckerberg to rethink policies after Trump backlash
Read more on:
facebookmark zuckerbergcompaniesict
ZAR/USD
16.74
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
22.24
(+0.82)
ZAR/EUR
19.86
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
12.19
(+1.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.15)
Gold
1931.29
(-0.68)
Silver
26.70
(-2.94)
Platinum
892.00
(-1.43)
Brent Crude
44.40
(-2.52)
Palladium
2286.50
(+2.28)
All Share
54522.35
(-2.40)
Top 40
50319.16
(-2.63)
Financial 15
9460.48
(-2.52)
Industrial 25
74381.84
(-2.22)
Resource 10
54058.02
(-3.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1183 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7908 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1713 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo