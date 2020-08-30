58m ago

Former Post Office chair Comfort Ngidi dies

Khulekani Magubane
Post Office
Post Office

Former South African Post Office chairperson and attorney Comfort Ngidi has passed away, it emerged late on Saturday evening. A statement has not been released by the Post Office or Ngidi's family at the time of reporting, but those close to Ngidi professionally have publicly expressed their condolences.

Fin24 asked Post Office for confirmation and comment on Ngidi's passing on Sunday morning but could not provide further comment. A colleague close to Ngidi independently confirmed Ngidi's passing to Fin24 on Sunday morning.

Former Post Office CEO Mark Barnes posted a tweet late on Saturday night saying that Ngidi had passed away, accompanied with a picture of Barnes seated with Ngidi, Post Office COO Lindiwe Kwele and Post Office CFO Jabulani Dlamuka in what appears to be the public gallery of Parliament.

 

In June, Ngidi was vocal about his opposition to the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban University of Technology and Mangosuthu University of Technology being closed during the national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Ngidi threatened legal action if government did not allow the three universities to open and resume their academic program under level three of the lockdown.

On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency announced that Cabinet approved the appointments of Emmanuel Lekgau, Nolitha Pieters, Sandile Phillip, Sipho Majombozi and Yvette Lillian Mavivi Myakayaka-Manzini to the South African Post Office board. Appointments are subject to vetting.

