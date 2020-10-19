7m ago

add bookmark

Further clashes loom at SABC over 600 jobs on the line

Khulekani Magubane, Fin24
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
  • SABC head of human resources Mojaki Mosia has written to staff at the public service broadcaster to inform them that the SABC can proceed with retrenchments.
  • Up to 600 employees are expected to be affected by the retrenchments, should they proceed.
  • The Broadcast, Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union denies that consultation was conducted in complete compliance with the Labour Relations Act.


In an ongoing tussle over looming job cuts at the public service broadcaster, the Broadcast, Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union has accused the South African Broadcasting Corporation of not conducting consultations with staff in compliance with the Labour Relations Act.

This comes after it emerged that SABC head of human resources Mojaki Mosia had written to staff at the broadcaster to inform them that the SABC could proceed with retrenchments after concluding its final consultation session on Friday. Unions, however, were being given one last chance to make a written submission.

Seven consultation sessions took place under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in compliance with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

While 600 employees are expected to be affected by retrenchments, the public service broadcaster has been under pressure to drive down its costs as a host of other state-owned entities wait for some or other form of financial assistance from the state.

Mosia sent a letter to staff saying the Labour Relations Act empowered the SABC to "unilaterally implement the contemplated redundancies/retrenchments, having considered any submissions that may still be made in writing by Organised Labour and non-unionised employees". One final written submission on the matter would be allowed from affected parties.

Just making 'books look better' 

Bemawu said in a statement released on Monday that when the SABC letter was issued, the union was still in the process of questioning the SABC's intention to save jobs and whether there really existed a rationale to dismiss 600 staff members.

"We are of the strong view there is not, and this is simply used to make the books look better. A detailed report will be provided in respect hereof and a virtual meeting will be scheduled still this week," the union said.

The statement said the union denies that consultation was conducted in compliance with the Labour Relations Act as parties were busy with consultation, and the SABC terminated the consultation process via meetings.

"The act requires the employer to fully and properly consult and does not prescribe an employer must issue termination letters after 60 days. The 60 days is simply a safety measure built into the Act to prevent the employer to issue termination notices before the 60 days have lapsed," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications will get a briefing by the SABC on its skills audit report. The committee will also get a briefing from the Communication Workers Union and Bemawu.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Government's broadcasting overhaul: What's in it for Netflix, MultiChoice and the SABC?
Load shedding locked down SA's economy before Covid-19
Minister calls for halt to SABC jobs cuts, cites insufficient consultation with unions
Read more on:
cwubemawusabcparliamentauckland parksouth africacoronavirusretrenchmentscovid-19
ZAR/USD
16.49
(+0.02)
ZAR/GBP
21.40
(-0.26)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(+0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.06)
Gold
1906.36
(+0.32)
Silver
24.48
(+1.23)
Platinum
860.00
(-0.23)
Brent Crude
43.03
(0.00)
Palladium
2343.00
(+0.96)
All Share
55161.03
(+0.21)
Top 40
50741.94
(+0.09)
Financial 15
9977.80
(+3.10)
Industrial 25
74762.95
(-0.61)
Resource 10
54129.95
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1501 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9702 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2151 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct

How to get your rental deposit back
MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review...

17 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review process affect my spouse?
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest...

15 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest in a unit trust?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo