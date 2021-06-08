1h ago

Global website outage hits Reddit, news sites and UK government pages

Amy Thomson and Nate Lanxon
Websites across the internet were unavailable on Tuesday, including the New York Times, Bloomberg News, Reddit, and the UK government, after services from content-delivery network Fastly went down.

Fastly runs a content delivery network that pushes data quickly around the internet so businesses can help consumers shop online or watch videos on apps and websites. The company’s website said that it was investigating a performance issue around midday South African time. 

Not all of its customers appeared to be affected and several websites restored service relatively quickly. Shopify and Stripe’s websites were available on Tuesday.

A representative for Fastly didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fastly is one of a number of high-level website and application hosting services that large enterprises use to serve content to millions of users simultaneously. Rather than hosting all website content on a single set of servers in one location, Fastly puts cloud infrastructure in dozens of locations to let people download from a server closest to them.

- With assistance from Natalia Drozdiak.

