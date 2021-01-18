Inspired by Mboweni, Iqbal Survé keen to meet with Parliament, PIC to explain AYO investment

Iqbal Survé, chair of Sekunjalo and Independent Media, wants to meet with the Public Investment Corporation and Parliament about ongoing disputes.

Sekunjalo owns 62% of African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), which owns 49% of ICT firm AYO Technology.

When AYO listed on the JSE late in 2017, it was accused of misrepresenting its value when the PIC made a R4.3 billion investment in it at the time.

Iqbal Survé, chair of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (SIH) and executive chair of Independent Media, announced on Monday that he has written to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance, to request meetings about ongoing disputes with the state-owned asset management company.



Survé said in a statement that his meeting requests come against the background of proposals made in December last year by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for an engagement between Parliament, Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM) and B-BBEE ICT company Ayo Technology Solutions regarding the ongoing disputes with the PIC. Sekunjalo owns 62% of African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), which owns 49% of AYO.

Survé has informed the committee that he wants to share more insight into the "background and evolution" of the Sekunjalo Group, its rationale for investing in AYO Technology, and the PIC's investment in AYO and Independent Media. In a similar request to the PIC's CEO, Abel Sithole, Survé said the Sekunjalo Group "has always conducted its business with utmost integrity and is disappointed with suggestions of 'impropriety'".

Survé hopes that, if given an opportunity to engage with the standing committee and PIC, he could "explain our side of the story...to find the best possible solution to preserve the value of the investment by the PIC, the primary asset manager of the Government Employees Pension Fund.

According to Survé, AYO Technology Solutions has paid the PIC more than R180 million in dividends.

When AYO listed late in 2017, it was accused of misrepresenting its value when the PIC made a R4.3 billion investment in it. The PIC Commission of Inquiry found that former PIC CEO Dan Matjila showed "gross negligence" by allowing the investment, which was based on a valuation of AYO at R13 billion, when the company had assets worth R292 million at the time.

After its listing, the group's shares fell to a low of just 92 cents a share in early 2020, before regaining some ground to trade ina band of between R5 and R7 a share for much of 2020. Matjila testified at the PIC inquiry that its investment in AYO was sound and the IT firm's valuation did not look odd to him. Surve echoed this view when he testified at the PIC commission in 2019. The PIC has launched a legal action against AYO to get back its R4.3 billion. AYO is opposing it.

In April 2020 AYO undertook to improve its governance after it had to restate its interim financial results for 2019 and 2018 on the request of the JSE. In August 2020 the JSE imposed a fine of R6.5 million on AYO for errors in the group's 2018 unaudited interim results.

Last week Fin24 reported that the JSE's Market Regulation Division is reviewing trade in the shares of AYO after the share price rocketed by 400% last Monday. The previous Friday the shares ended unmoved at R6 a share, but jumped to R30 a share shortly after trading openened on Monday 11 January on a fairly low volume of just 400 shares traded.

AYO said in a statement that it was not aware of any specific trades being made by significant shareholders that could influence the sudden upswing in the share price, which has since returned to its lower price band, trading at R7.20 by Monday afternoon.