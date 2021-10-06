1h ago

add bookmark

It’s time for a new Mxit in SA, says telecoms minister after Facebook outage

accreditation
Loni Prinsloo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

South Africa’s new communications minister said this week’s outage of Facebook apps and services is a reminder the government can do more to support the development of local social-media platforms.

The creation of Naspers-backed messenger service Mxit was evidence local companies can produce successful technology with the right backing, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said in a Q&A with reporters on Tuesday. Mxit had 7.4 million monthly active subscribers in 2013, according to consultancy World Wide Worx, but collapsed two years later under competition from the likes of Facebook’s WhatsApp. 

"South Africa needs to support young people and citizens to develop social media platforms that we use," said the minister, who was transferred in August from the department of small business development. "We cannot be dependent on the West for our technological environment, we must drive this ourselves as a country."

South African ministers are known to use WhatsApp to communicate with one another.

Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram were down for about six hours on Monday, shutting out many of its 2.7 billion global users. The incident has led to worldwide introspection about the extent businesses and individuals rely on the $1 trillion company, - alongside fresh criticism that it has too much power.

Signal and Telegram, two private messenger apps, both saw downloads and user sign-ups soar during the shutdown. Snapchat was another beneficiary, with usage surging by 20%.

South Africa is working with state-owned IT firm Sita about how government can support local social-network initiatives, Ntshavheni said. The Department of Science and Innovation is another institution that could help out, she said.

 - With assistance from S'thembile Cele

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
internetfacebookkhumbudzo ntshavheni
Rand - Dollar
15.17
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.52
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Gold
1,748.10
-0.7%
Silver
22.26
-1.6%
Palladium
1,893.00
-1.3%
Platinum
948.15
-1.8%
Brent Crude
82.56
+1.6%
Top 40
57,069
-1.8%
All Share
63,524
-1.6%
Resource 10
57,224
-2.2%
Industrial 25
81,103
-1.7%
Financial 15
14,294
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 272 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 361 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 644 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
46% - 1105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?

29 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo