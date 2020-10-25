2h ago

Jack Ma blasts global financial regulators' curbs on innovation

Bloomberg News
Businesswoman looking at stock exchange market display screen board in downtown financial district.
  • Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma criticized global financial regulations for stifling innovation.
  • Ma urged China to seek a system that accommodated development.
  • He said Digital currencies may play an important role in building the type of a financial system that will be needed in the next 30 years.

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma criticized global financial regulations for stifling innovation and urged China to seek a system that accommodated development.

"After the Asian financial crisis, the risk control highlighted in the Basel Accords has been," the priority for regulators, Ma said at the Bund Summit in Shanghai on Saturday.

Now the world "only focuses on risk control, not on development, and rarely do they consider opportunities for young people and developing countries".

The Basel Accords, which Ma likened to a club for the elderly, are used to solve problems for financial systems that have been operating for decades, he said. China, however, is still a "youth" and needs more innovation to build an ecosystem for the healthy development of the local industry, according to Ma.

Digital currencies may play an important role in building the type of a financial system that will be needed in the next 30 years, Ma said.

"Digital currency could create value and we should think about how to establish a new type of financial system through digital currency," said Ma.

Ma's fintech giant Ant Group plans initial public offerings in both Shanghai and Hong Kong. Ma said that the firm set the price of its Shanghai listing on Friday, without providing details.

The deal is one of the most hotly anticipated IPOs in years, on course to make history by surpassing Saudi Aramco’s record $29 billion share sale in 2019.

