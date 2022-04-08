It's finally over: Telkom and Icasa reach settlement over spectrum

Telkom and communications regulator Icasa have reached an out-of-court settlement, bringing to an end the drawn-out legal wrangling over the licensing of high-demand spectrum.

Icasa and Telkom were due to face off in the high court next week, starting on Monday.

In terms of the settlement agreement, Icasa will kick off the licensing of spectrum that remains unassigned in the auction by no later than 30 June 2022, with the licensing process to be concluded within the regulator's current financial year, by the end of March 2023. It has also undertaken to take into account the outcomes of the recently completed auction in its licensing of the unassigned 800 MHz.

Icasa said it would conduct an inquiry that would look into a secondary market for spectrum. It would consider the findings of the Mobile Broadband Services Inquiry as well as the recent auction's outcome, and would assess whether there is a need for regulatory intervention.

Telkom itself was one of the winners in the recently completed auction round, having secured over R2 billion spectrum. It nonetheless wanted the auction declared invalid, arguing that the auction process would entrench an uneven playing field in the telecommunications sector.

In a notice, Telkom said the settlement agreement would give challenger operators like itself "further opportunity to acquire sub 1 spectrum to compete with established players".

Group CEO Serame Taukobong added: "Telkom has, in good faith, entered into a forward-looking settlement, providing Icasa the opportunity to resolve current market challenges identified by competition authorities while allowing operators to focus on the business of providing superior service to their customers."

At the end of March, Icasa issued what it called a "humble plea" to Telkom to call off its court challenge, asking it to "[embrace] the winds of digital evolution in our country", according to Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng.

In a statement on Friday, the regulator confirmed the settlement, saying it was "indeed happy" to have reached agreement with Telkom. "This is indeed an epitome of the power of cordial dialogue where everyone has the same vision of building an inclusive digital society. We look forward to a new chapter of our public interest regulatory work with this litigation finally behind us," said Modimoeng.

The legal battle had drawn the ire of communications minister Khumbudzo Ntsavheni, who argued that the spectrum auction was part of key reforms that would boost economic growth.

* Additional reporting by Sibongile Khumalo