Life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

Angus Whitley and Georgina McKay
Google is threatening to unplug its homepage in a standoff with the Australian government.
Elijah Nouvelage / AFP

  • Australia is facing the prospect of losing access to search engine Google.
  • The tech giant is threatening to unplug its homepage in a standoff with the government.
  • Google runs 95% of internet searches in Australia.

Imagine a world without Google, the search engine so pervasive it's the starting point for more than five billion queries a day. That's the reality facing Australia, where the tech giant is threatening to unplug its homepage in a standoff with the government.

Google opposes a planned law that would force the company and Facebook to pay Australian publishers for news content. The Internet juggernaut's ultimatum to local legislators - change the legislation, or else - has left a digital vacuum hanging over a nation that essentially knows just one way to navigate the web. Google runs 95% of internet searches in Australia.

Potential fallout from the spat goes far beyond Australia for Alphabet-owned Google, whose dominance of global advertising has made it a target for watchdogs worldwide. If the company backs down in Australia, the pay-for-news law risks becoming a template for jurisdictions including Canada and the European Union that are following the quarrel and keen to shorten Google's lead.

But disabling what is arguably the world's most famous website would hand all of Australia to rivals, including Microsoft's Bing and DuckDuckGo, which have failed to dislodge Google as the gateway to the web. These search-engine competitors would suddenly have a playground for development and a foothold to advance on the global stage.

Software-engineering student Patrick Smith exemplifies Australia's Google dependency. The 24-year-old from Canberra said he sometimes racks up 400 Google searches a day to help with his studies, catch up on news and look up recipes. Smith said his browser from the previous day shows 150 searches - in the space of just five hours.

"The prospect of Google search disappearing is frightening at best," Smith said. "It's quite reflexive of me to google something, anything, that I'm even mildly not sure of."

Searching for "best beach Sydney" shows the variance in performance among Google's competitors. DuckDuckGo's first result was an ad for a hotel more than 1 000km away in Queensland, with Sydney beach reviews listed below a second ad link. Search Encrypt, which touts its data-protection capability, said: "It looks like there aren't any great matches." Bing's initial suggestion was Bondi Beach Post Office. Only Google returned a real beach, Bondi, first up.

World-first legislation

The world-first legislation will be considered by Australia's parliament from the week starting on 15 February after a key senate committee recommended Friday that the bill be passed.

"The government expects all parties to continue to work constructively towards reaching commercial agreements," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement welcoming the senate report.

The government says the local media industry - including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and Sydney Morning Herald-publisher Nine Entertainment - has been bled of advertising revenue by the tech giants and should be paid fairly for content.

Google argues it drives traffic to their websites, and that being forced to pay to display snippets of news breaks the principle of an open Internet. It also opposes the law's final-offer arbitration model that determines how much it should pay publishers.

Facebook has said it may stop Australians from sharing news on its platform if the law is enacted, an unprecedented step.

