17m ago

add bookmark

Long-awaited spectrum bid could be delayed again as Telkom heads to court once more

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The release of spectrum is expected to improve data connectivity in SA and reduce data costs.
The release of spectrum is expected to improve data connectivity in SA and reduce data costs.
Getty Images
  • Telkom has brought an urgent application for the high court to review and set aside an invitation by the Independent Communications Authority of SA for qualifying bidders to apply for the licensing of spectrum.
  • The release of spectrum is expected to improve data connectivity in SA and reduce data costs.
  • The process has been delayed for more than a decade due to disagreements and legal challenges.

Telkom wants the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside an invitation by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) for qualifying bidders to apply for the licensing of spectrum.

The application includes an urgent interdict to prevent Icasa from processing any applications in the meantime. Telkom argues that the issue of a competitive landscape is key for the entire sector and not only for Telkom. 

"The impacts of a further skewing of competition in this market, through ill-considered licensing of spectrum, will be long lasting and negatively affect the availability of services and prices to consumers," Telkom's group executive for regulatory affairs and government relations Dr. Siyabonga Mahlangu said in a statement on Wednesday.

The release of spectrum is expected to improve data connectivity in SA and reduce data costs. Icasa regards the process of an auction as a way of allocation of spectrum as "global best practice", an open and transparent process. The process has been delayed for more than a decade due to disagreements and legal challenges.

Icasa announced a new timetable for the auction of high-demand spectrum at the beginning of October last year. It hoped that the spectrum would be allocated to local companies by the end of March 2022 - a year after the auction was supposed to have been completed.

Telkom said in a statement on Wednesday that it has serious difficulties with Icasa's decision to again include sub 1 GHz spectrum in the intended auction. This band is currently the subject of a legal challenge brought by e-tv. The outcome of the legal proceedings, set to be heard in March 2022, will have a material impact on the availability of spectrum in this band, in Telkom's view.

There is also a lack of clarity around an intended new wholesale Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN), a new entity that will sell network connectivity to telecommunications providers, according to Mahlangu. An invitation to apply (ITA) for the WOAN has not been published yet.

Icasa has indicated in the past that it wishes to reconsider the timing of the licensing of the WOAN.

"This has serious consequences for the ITA [to bid for spectrum] that was published in December 2021. Potential bidders like Telkom are not able to take a holistic view of the availability and conditions of access for total available spectrum before making their submissions for the auction," says Mahlangu.

"We would have hoped that the withdrawal of the previous ITA and referral of the matter back to Icasa for reconsideration in terms of the court order during September 2021 would have been followed by extensive consultation to understand the challenges the previous ITAs presented and avoid repetition of these in the current version."

In September 2021 the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside a decision by Icasa to publish an invitation to apply (ITA) for spectrum, after the regulator and communication companies in the matter failed to reach a settlement over the terms of the auction.

Telkom contended that the process is tilted in favour of the country's large operators, Vodacom and MTN, and would disadvantage smaller players.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
icasatelkomtelecommunicationsspectrum
Rand - Dollar
15.87
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.49
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.96
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Gold
1,818.78
+0.2%
Silver
23.06
+0.0%
Palladium
1,920.00
+2.6%
Platinum
981.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
80.00
+1.3%
Top 40
68,224
-0.3%
All Share
74,942
-0.2%
Resource 10
72,102
-0.4%
Industrial 25
96,692
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,266
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo