Massive tech show set to return in person in 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show will resume its in-person event in Las Vegas in January after the pandemic forced it to become virtual this year, organisers said Wednesday.

The Consumer Technology Association said the show, which traditionally draws tens of thousands of industry professionals and technology firms - large and small - would be held in Las Vegas on 5 - 8 January 2022, with two preceding media days.

The trade group said some 1 000 companies have committed to being present at the gathering including Amazon, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Samsung Electronics and Sony.

"We're thrilled to return to Las Vegas - home to CES for more than 40 years - and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces," said Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of the association.

"Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation."

The trade group said it would include some aspects of the online event from the 2021 show including an "anchor desk," which helps guide participants, and a number of online conference sessions, keynotes and product announcements.

The show traditionally includes product innovations in computing, automotive tech, smart cities, digital health and other sectors.

